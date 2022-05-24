Chris Hemsworth shakes all of Australia with this purchase

Chris Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, paid out an infamous figure to be the owner of this luxurious car. Find out how much the actor spent below.

Inspired by his older brother Luke Hemsworththe Australian Chris Hemsworth He decided to take an interest in the world of acting. She began her career in 2002, making minor appearances in television series in her country.

when moving to sydneygot better job opportunities, such as the role of kim hyde in the award-winning series Home and Away, where he acted for three years. However, her worldwide recognition would come when she moved to USAwhere after debuting in star trekbegan his journey in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth has spent more than ten years giving life to Thorwho will be the first character of Marvel to have four films with the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder. In this film, we will see him on screen alongside Natalie Portman, Christian bale, Tessa Thompson Y Russell Crowe, among others. Additionally, Thor has appeared in all four installments of the avengers.

For interpreting said Norse god in Avengers: Endgamethe Australian received a salary of $15 million. This type of remuneration is what allows the actor to give himself several luxuries. One of these luxuries is the purchase of an imposing Audi r8whose value is 197 thousand dollars.

This luxurious German sports car has a 5.2-liter V10 under the chest Thanks to this, it can generate a power of 562 horsepower to reach a top speed of 329 km/h. In addition, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.