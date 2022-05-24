Chris Hemsworth: From driving a $44,000 car, to this…

With his performances as Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth became known throughout the world. Since then, his bank account has not stopped growing, allowing him to increase the value of his garage with this incredible sports car.

Chris Hemsworth saw his career catapulted thanks to his portrayal of the Norse god Thor in it Marvel Cinematic Universe in various productions. In addition, what also grew was the economic capacity of the actor with each starring film.

For years, the Australian has owned a acura mdxwhose value does not pass the 44 thousand dollars. Under the hood, it has an engine 3.5-liter supercharged V6. Thanks to this, it generates a power of 290 horsepowerwith which you can achieve a top speed of 243 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds.

With the release of several films, his bank account increased. Just because of his involvement in Avengers: Endgamethe actor took a bag of $15 million. This allowed him to add a luxurious Audi r8 from 197 thousand dollars to your garage.

This Audi has a powerful engine under the hood 5.2-liter V10 which is capable of generating 562 horsepower of power is able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and to reach a top speed of 329 km/h.

Although his roomy Acura MDX allows him to go on trips with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children: India, Sasha Y tristanthe amazing Audi R8 sports car adds enormous value to your collection, as well as allowing you to go for a ride faster.