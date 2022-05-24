Cannes takes flight with Tom Cruise and “Top Gun”, without forgetting Ukraine

The 75th Ukrainian conflict will plan at the Cannes Film Festival that starts next Tuesday with Tom Cruise and his new installment of the mythical “Top Gun”.

A festival of stars and glamour, Cannes at the same time lives up to its reputation for committing itself to international news and auteur cinema.

For its triumphant return, with thousands of participants and without masks, the French festival opens its doors not only to Ukrainian creators, but also to Russian opponents.

The contest announced this Thursday that it will present the film that Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius shot in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where he died last April.

“Mariupolis 2” (1H45), a film “that shows the life that continues under the bombs” was added to the official list of films, explained the statement, which also highlighted that this feature film contains “tragic and hopeful images at the same time”. .

Kvedaravicius’s girlfriend and the editor managed to put the film together after the death of its creator.

On the other hand, a young Ukrainian director, Maksim Nakonechnyi, presents “Bachennya Metelyka”, set in the Donbas war, which broke out in 2014 in the pro-Russian territories of eastern Ukraine.

Another Ukrainian, Sergei Loznitsa, already with a long career behind him, participates for his part with “The natural history of destruction”.

– 21 films in competition –

“Top Gun: Maverick”, directed by Joseph Kosinski and presented out of competition, is the return to the big screen of one of the greatest cinematic successes of the 1980s.

Cruise, who produces the film, returns to play rebel pilot Pete Mitchell, joined by Val Kilmer.

In competition for the Palme d’Or there are 21 films.

On the Ibero-American side, the selection finally does justice to cinema in Spanish, especially new authors, after last-minute additions.

Spanish Albert Serra, an old acquaintance from Cannes (“Liberté”), will once again deliver a portion of his particular vision of auteur cinema with “Pacifiction”, performed by French actor Benoît Magimel, and set on a Pacific island.

Serra will compete with Canadian Cronenberg, another Cannes veteran, who presents “Crimes of the Future,” a turbulent tale of exhibitionism through human organs.

The Belgian Dardenne brothers, with two films crowned with the highest award, maintain their reputation for committed cinema with “Tori et Lokita”.

And the French director Claire Denis, one of the five women in contention for the Palme d’Or, presents “Stars at noon”, a story set in Nicaragua.

The Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, known for his positions in favor of the LGTB + community and who was able to leave his country after problems with the law, is competing with a film about the life of the composer Piotr Tchaikovsky and his wife.

Also competing are the American James Gray (“Armaggedon day”), or the Iranian Ali Abassi (“Border”).

– New authors from Latin America –

In addition to Serra, several feature films from Spain and Latin America participate in other sections, such as “Domingo y la fog” by Costa Rican Ariel Escalante, included in Una Cierta Mirada, or Chilean Patricio Guzmán, chronicler of the troubled history of his nation, who presents the documentary “My Imaginary Country” in a special session.

It will also be possible to see the film “As bestas”, set in Galicia, by the Spanish film noir author Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“The Kingdom”).

The rest are almost all new filmmakers, like the Spanish Elena López Riera, who presents “El agua”.

Colombian Fabián Hernández opens with “Un varón”, his compatriot Andrés Ramírez Pulido with “La jauría” and Chilean Manuela Martelli with “1976”.

All of them will opt for the Golden Camera, which rewards the best first film of the edition, and whose jury will be chaired this year by the Spanish actress Rossy de Palma.

Other notable films by new authors are “Dalva”, by the young Belgian director Emmanuelle Zicot.

In addition to Tom Cruise, Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett and Léa Seydoux are expected on the red carpet this year.

Australian Baz Luhrman (“Moulin Rouge”) stirs up excitement with “Elvis,” about the king of rock’n’roll, out of competition.

American actor Forest Whitaker (“Bird”), 60, will receive the Palme d’Or of honor.

Chaired by the French actor Vincent Lindon, the jury of this edition will give its verdict on May 28.

