Camila Morrone’s fun night in New York, Natalie Portman’s romantic walk: celebrities in one click

Bárbara Torres “Excelsa” posed with Eugenio Derbez after controversy on the red carpet: “I love you very much”

On Friday, May 20, the red carpet for the premiere of “The Valet” was held, where the Argentine actress had problems accessing the event

Jimena Barón turns 35: the most important milestones that marked the course of her life

She made her debut as an actress at the age of 10 with a role that earned her a Silver Condor Award. She put her career on hold for love, she was a mom, she came back with everything, she launched herself as a singer and broke records

A month before he died, Potro Rodrigo celebrated his 27th birthday: from Miami to Olivos and a stop in the midst of the maelstrom

For May 24, 2000, the Cordovan singer had proposed to spend a deferential day, and so it was. Alejandra Romero, his last partner, recalled in dialogue with Teleshow how the celebrations were that began in the United States with an impromptu cake and a reunion, and continued in Buenos Aires with friends and the press.

How the love story of Mara Patricia Castañeda and her new husband was born: “The happiest day of my life”

After being married to Vicente Fernández Jr. for seven years, and meeting Iván Martínez Urbina for another seven, the journalist from Televisa shows married for the second time

Florencia Peña was suspended on Instagram: “If I had incited to kill puppies they would not close my account”

The driver ranted against the social network after being penalized for posting a suggestive photo on her account

