Camila Cabello will sing at the opening of the Champions League final

The Cuban artist will star in the show prior to the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, on Saturday, May 28, at the Stade de France, in Paris.

Camila Hair will be the singer of the opening ceremony of the final of the UEFA Champions League. The theme of the show will be a carnival celebration.

The presentation, which will have a display of costumes, dancers and choreographies, it will last five minutes and will feature the main songs of the Cuban career, as well as some of the new releases from her third album: “Familia”.

“I’m so excited to go on stage! I intend to put on a really special show, linking the spirit of my Latin heritage with a feeling of togetherness for the fans,” said Cabello.

This is the sixth time that a show is organized prior to the final. In previous editions there have been presentations by Selena Gómez, Imagine Dragons, Dua Lipa, Black Eyed Peas and Alicia Keys.

This Saturday, the presentation will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and will be broadcast globally on UEFA’s TikTok and YouTube channels. It can also be seen in Ecuador on ESPN and Star Plus. The final will start at 2:00 p.m. (Ecuador time).

