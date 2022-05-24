Caitlyn Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Had It Hard With Kanye West Unlike Davidson

USA.- The former athlete Caitlyn Jenner stated that kim kardashian It was not easy for him in his time of marriage with kanye-westhowever, with Peter Davidson he is having a very different experience and is very happy. She also stated that she was impressed when Kim recently brought the comedian to the house, because she treated his stepdaughter very well, which makes her very happy.

during the podcast The Pivot, Jenner told Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor, who gets along very well with the rapper, even praised him for supporting him in his decision to transition, however, noting that he is a complicated man that Kim found difficult to live with. Likewise, he stated that Pete is a total change in the love life of the socialite, he also pointed out that Kanye’s ex has had very complicated moments in her past relationships, not only with West. He finally said that Kim finally looks happy.

On the other hand, last year, Caitlyn was involved in a strong controversy by opposing girls transgender compete in birth girl sports at school. Jenner is a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who in 2015 came out as transgender, who she told a TMZ reporter that she is “a matter of justice.”

This is why I am opposed to biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports at school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

It should be noted that when she made that comment, she was also running for governor of the state of California, which Gavin Newsom ran at the time. For this reason, many defenders of the rights of trans people were very indignant with the position of the father of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Source: TMZ