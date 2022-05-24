Caitlyn Jenner: Living with Kanye West was “difficult” for Kim Kardashian

Ads

Caitlyn Jenner is sharing why they weren’t all roses, or walls of roses, in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding.

“It was very difficult to live with,” the 72-year-old former Olympian said on “The Pivot Podcast” on Tuesday.

Jenner pointed out, however, that West, 44, had been on her “side” when she moved into 2015, but still considers the billionaire rapper a “very complicated guy.”

“Actually, I’m really into Pete right now with Kim,” he added, speaking of Pete Davidson’s romance with his former “Saturday Night Live” stepdaughter.

“We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family ”.

Caitlyn Jenner said living with Kanye West was “very difficult” for Kim Kardashian. The Pivot Podcast / YouTube; Getty Images

Jenner said Kardashian, 41, recently took Davidson, 28, to his Malibu home to meet him, and got the “I Am Cait” alum stamp of approval.

“[Davidson is] very different than she would normally hang out with, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye, ”she said.

“Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they’ve been here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.

Jenner said West has been supportive during her transition. Caitlynjenner / Instagram

Kardashian began dating Davidson in October 2021 during her divorce from West.

In March, a Los Angeles judge legally declared the “Kardashians” star and Yeezy CEO legally single. The former couple, who married in May 2014, have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. FilmMagic,

Meanwhile, the relationship between Kardashian and Davidson continued to strengthen.

The Skims founder echoed Jenner’s remarks that her comedian boyfriend treats her well in an episode of her family’s Hulu series that was filmed in the fall of 2021.

He told a group that included Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Scott Disick that Davidson is “truly the sweetest and cutest human being on the planet.”

Pete Davidson accompanied Kardashian to the Met Gala earlier this month. FilmMagic

The couple made their public debut at the premiere of “Kardashians” in April, but didn’t walk their first red carpet together until the end of the month at the White House correspondents dinner. They also attended the 2022 Met Gala on May 2nd.

West, for his part, sought cures to be a “better man and better dad,” a source told us earlier after the Grammy winner made a series of rants directed at Kardashian and Davidson on Instagram in the beginning. of this year.

