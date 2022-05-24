Caitlyn Jenner: Living with Kanye West was ‘difficult’ for Kim Kardashian

ads

Caitlyn Jenner shares why it wasn’t all roses — or walls of roses — at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding.

“It was very difficult to live with him,” the former Olympian, 72, said on “The Pivot Podcast” on Tuesday.

However, Jenner noted that West, 44, had been on her “side” when she transitioned in 2015, but still considers the billionaire rapper a “very complicated guy.”

“I’m actually really into Pete right now with Kim,” she added, discussing “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson’s romance with his ex-stepdaughter.

“We have a comedian in the family. Hurrah! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family.”

Jenner said Kardashian, 41, recently brought Davidson, 28, to her Malibu home to meet him, earning the “I Am Cait” alum seal of approval.

“[Davidson is] very different from what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye,” she said.

“Pete is 180 degrees the other way. First of all, he treats her very well, and when they were here, Kim [was] very happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Kardashian began dating Davidson in October 2021 in the midst of her divorce from West.

In March, a Los Angeles judge declared the “Kardashians” star and the Yeezy CEO legally single. The former couple, who married in May 2014, share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship has continued to go from strength to strength.

The Skims founder echoed Jenner’s comments that her comedian boyfriend treats her well in an episode of her family’s Hulu series that was filmed in the fall of 2021.

She told a group that included Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Scott Disick that Davidson is “truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet.”

The pair made their public debut at the “Kardashians” premiere in April, but didn’t first walk the red carpet together until later that month at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. They also attended the 2022 Met Gala on May 2.

West, for his part, has been seeking treatment to be a “better human and better father,” a source previously said after the Grammy winner went on a series of tirades directed at Kardashian and Davidson on Instagram earlier this year.

