Bulgari presents ‘Unexpected Wonders’ with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and more

Bulgari is pleased to announce the launch of its 2022 “Unexpected Wonders” brand campaign. In its latest campaign, as well as showcasing some of its signature icons, the Roman jewelery house has tapped into an incredible roster of talent with impressive local impact and engagement around the world.

titled ‘Unexpected Wonders’the brand’s new campaign -located in Romethe city that never ceases to amaze and is an eternal source of inspiration for Bulgarian– seems like an invitation to fully appreciate the joy that comes from the smallest and simplest things. Because the ordinary can finally be extraordinary.

To present your jewelery and watchmaking creations, Bulgarian will feature five extraordinary women. The list includes friends of the house, such as the American actress Zendaya; the singer of BLACKPINK lalisa alias SMOOTH and the Chinese actress Shu qi. But also two new and prestigious additions with the Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and the Indian actress living in the United States Priyanka Chopra Jonas. High-level talents have been photographed by Dan Jackson Y Chris Colesmasters at portraying the strong and multifaceted nature of their personalities.

In particular, Anne Hathaway is captured wearing sumptuous High Jewelery creations, or timeless pieces from the range Serpentinebut also fine jewelry and watches from the collection Divas’ Dream. At the same time, Zendaya sophisticatedly unveils the works of art of High Jewelry, as well as expressing your personality through the collection b.zero1 Y bb. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas confidently endorses both the collection high jewelry like the sign Serpentine; the fresh and avant-garde style of SMOOTH resonates with the necklaces and rings of the line B.Zero1. The Korean music star also shows off her sophisticated side by wearing the elegant pendants from the collection. Divas’ Dream.

Together they embody the diversity, equity and inclusion that drive the ethics and values ​​of Bulgarianand confirm the condition of Jeweler of Stars.

In addition to starring in the images shot by Dan Jackson, Zendaya Y Anne Hathaway are the protagonists of a brand film directed by the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino. Experiencing wonders big and small, the two superstars explore a magical shower of flowers and a breathtaking view of the magnificence of Rome. In addition, they enjoy their freedom dancing in the rooms of a sumptuous palace, wearing the wonderful jewels of the collections of Bulgarian and indulging in sweet memories.