Bruce Springsteen announces three dates in Italy in 2023
Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band have announced the return to concert with a tour that will take up mid-2023. After a series of concerts in the US arenas, as yet unannounced, it will be the turn of the European stadiums.
The Boss will pass from the boot in May for two dates. On the 18th in Ferrara, at the Giorgio Bassani Urban Park, and on the 21st at the Circus Maximus in Rome. After playing all over northern Europe, Springsteen will return to Italy for the last date of the tour in our continent, with a concert on 25 July at the Monza racetrack.
Speaking of the tour, Bruce Springsteen said he was eager to start over. “After six years, I really want to see our great and loyal fans next year. And I want to share the stage with the legendary E Street Band once again“.
This new concert series, in fact, is the first in a long time. The last concert performance of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band dates back to the close of their 14-month tour, which ended in February 2017 in Australia.
For the dates of Ferrara and Rome, the purchase of tickets will be possible from 26 May, while for Monza it will be necessary to wait until 31. To buy them you can go to the TicketOne website.
All the dates of the European tour of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
April 28 – Estadi Olímpic – Barcelona, Spain
May 5th – RDS Arena – Dublin, Ireland
May 7 – RDS Arena – Dublin, Ireland
May 13 – La Défense Arena – Paris, France
May 18 – Parco Urbano G. Bassani – Ferrara, Italy
May 21 – Circus Maximus – Rome, Italy
May 25 – Johan Cruijff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 11th – Megaland – Landgraaf, The Netherlands
June 13 – Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich, Switzerland
June 21st – Merkur Spiel Arena – Düsseldorf, Germany
June 24 – Ullevi Stadium Gothenburg, Sweden
June 26 – Ullevi Stadium – Gothenburg, Sweden
June 30th – Voldsløkka Stadion – Oslo, Norway
July 11 – Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark
July 13 – Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark
15th of July – Volksparkstadion – Hamburg, Germany
July 18 – Ernst Happel Stadion – Vienna, Austria
23 July – Olympiastadion – Munich, Germany
July 25 – Monza racetrack – Monza, Italy