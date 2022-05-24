Billie Eilish opens up for the first time about Tourette syndrome and how it affects her life

Billie Eilish was the guest on the talk show ‘They Need No Introduction’ hosted by David Letterman and which is available through Netflix. During the talk, the singer opened up and revealed how she deals with Tourette syndrome in her daily life, which she was diagnosed with when she was 11 years old.

Billie Eilish reveals how she lives with Tourette syndrome

The interpreter of ‘Happier Than Ever’ explained that it is exhausting and how this disorder causes repetitions and tics that make her feel uncomfortable with people who take this situation as if it were a joke. “If you record me during the day, you’ll see that I have a lot of tics. I don’t care. It’s very weird, I haven’t talked about it much before,” she mentioned.

The 20-year-old artist said that she was valued after having small gestures and involuntary movements during her childhood, which increased over the years and although she commented that they have now decreased, she still suffers from them.

“It’s really weird, I haven’t talked about it at all. The most common way people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. They think I’m going to do it as a funny move. So they laugh and always I feel incredibly offended by that,” she added.

What is Tourette syndrome?

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that first manifests in childhood or adolescence, before the age of 18, and is characterized by many motor and phonic tics that last for more than a year. Its first symptoms are usually involuntary movements of the face, arms, or trunk.

