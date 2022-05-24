Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals in the Champions League: “Records made to be broken”

On the path done in the Champions League this year: “These are emotions that will remain for life because our path in the Champions League was not easy. We played against Paris Saint-Germain, who were favorites. We played against Chelsea, defending champions . We played against Manchester City, who made it to the final last year. This shows that we are a great team and that we do not give up, that we have mental strength; we are a strong team that, with the help of the fans, it can overturn any situation “. And again: “There are young people [come Rodrygo, Vinícius Junior o Éder Militão] who have already played 70 or 100 games. Some have played 100, but in the group the youngest listen to the older ones. We give advice and they say what they think: that’s how a group works. There is no difference, apart from age, and we all get along well. “