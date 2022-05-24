Bad Bunny will sell another million, Camila Cabello will not

Hits

We have been left alone sensing signs of exhaustion in Bad Bunny’s formula. His new album ‘A summer without you’ is sweeping the commercial scene, breaking streaming records, and is also conquering critics. Today focusing on its commercial success as our «Hits & Flops« column dictates, ‘Un Verano sin ti’ has been number 1 in Spain, obviously, but not only in Spain.

The most important thing is that it has been top 1 in the United States and with very large numbers. In its first 7 days alone, it has accumulated the equivalent of 274,000 copies given its high streaming. Despite being in Spanish, it was the largest album in weekly figures in all of 2022 until the arrival of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’.

In addition to its acceptance in Latin countries, some of which do not have official or only monthly lists, we must highlight the number 2 reached in Australia, number 9 in Italy, the top 14 in Norway, the top 23 in France, the top 35 in Germany or the top 62 in the UK.

But above all we must highlight its stability during the second week. In the United States, ‘A summer without you’ only drops to position 2 in its second week, losing only 34% of the points of the previous week, when the usual thing in the sales era was to drop 70% during the second week.

Mediatraffic estimated almost 300,000 units sold globally during the first week, which will rise to almost 500,000 during the second and many more in the coming weeks, with the whole summer ahead. And the fact is that there are many songs that are going to sustain the album apart from ‘Callaíta’, ‘Moscow Mule’ or the collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. Benito continues to be very strong on the Spotify Global and right now we find ‘Ojitos Lindos’ with Bomba Estéreo in position 3, ‘Me porto bonito’ with Chencho Corleone in position 4 and ‘Tití me ask’ in position 9, just to mention some. All of them surviving Hurricane Harry Styles.



flops

The case of Camila Cabello is very strange. The singer has managed to turn her duet with Ed Sheeran ‘Bam Bam’ into a sleeper. We can already consider it a macrohit: she survives in the top 30 of Spotify Global in a sea of ​​songs by Bad Bunny and Harry Styles. It’s still number 11 in the UK and number 30 in the US, despite being released weeks ago. Add 200 million streams and rising.

However, despite his fame or the status that previous hits like ‘Havana’, ‘Señorita’, ‘Never Be the Same’ or the recent ‘Don’t Go Yet’ included on the album should give him, Cabello has not retained a public that comes to buy his third album ‘Familia’ nor to listen to it a bit.

Despite all the hype created by the singles around the release, the album was only number 9 in the UK and number 10 in the United States. Camila Cabello only sold 67,000 copies of ‘Familia’ worldwide in its first week and what’s worse, the album has instantly lost steam on the charts. In the United States we find it in position 117 in its 5th week. In the UK it rose from No. 9 to No. 88 in its second week, then disappeared like an indie album or by a musician Bob Dylan’s age. Spain and, to a lesser extent, some countries such as France and New Zealand hold out hope, but it is evident that the singer is having serious difficulties gaining public loyalty, after the premiere of videos for ‘Psychofreak’ and ‘Hasta los otros’.

