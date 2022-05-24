As a child he acted in the movie Jaws. Today he is a policeman of the town where it was filmed

Steven Spielberg’s film centers on the efforts of a police chief in a fictional resort town trying to rid the local waters of a killer shark.

OAK BLUFFS, May 24 (AP).— A men that as a child he had a small but important role in jaws (Shark) It was appointed chief of police on the massachusetts island where part of the movie was filmed in 1975.

Jonathan Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard last week.

“I am clearly ecstatic and am now honored and proud to have been offered the position,” Searle, now an Edgartown police sergeant, told the Vineyard Gazette, which reported his appointment.

Steven Spielberg’s film centers on the efforts of a police chief in a fictional resort town trying to rid the local waters of a killer shark. Scenes were filmed at various locations on Martha’s Vineyard.

Searle played one of two children who send beachgoers into a panic by swimming with fake shark fins.

Searle, whose father was a police chief in Edgartown, will begin his tenure in Oak Bluffs next month.