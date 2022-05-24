Anne Hathaway and Zendaya Stunning Together in Bulgari Campaign

doAnne Hathaway and Zendaya together? No, it is not a dream. The actresses appear together in the latest bvlgari campaign directed by the Oscar winner, Paolo Sorrentino, under the title ‘Unexpected Wonders’. Needless to say, this is the duo we didn’t know we needed, and it’s not every day that we see two A-Listers from different generations together in one sequence.

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya together for the first time on screen

The union of the actresses is a waste of elegance, preserving the seal that characterizes each one. In less than three minutes, Anne and Zendaya they become an Italian vision, dressed in corsets, flowy shirts and high-waisted pants, wearing some of the most impressive jewelry belonging to the latest High Jewelery collection of the Roman firm.

The opening and closing looks of the protagonists are certainly particularly worth admiring. The protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada carry a purple jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline, while the interpreter of Euphoria wears a black dress The duo enhances their outfits with a couple of spectacular diamonds.