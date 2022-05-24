Animal print is still a trend this 2022: Sofía Vergara, Khloé Kardashian, Miley Cyrus

One of the prints that has managed to survive over time and changes in fashion is the “Animal Print”, Although it has its ups and downs, months in which it is forgotten and others in which you can see it in many garments, it seems to be gaining strength again for Summer 2022. Celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Miley Cyrus, Khloe Kardashian and more are already showing off their stunning looks.

The animal print is a classic print, which is usually present most years. Garments include designs inspired by leopard, tiger, zebra, snake and cow skin, however, we have seen the leopard print on the rise in recent months. Find out which celebrities are currently wearing them and as you can imitate them with some recommendations that we will leave you.

Animal print looks that are trending in 2022

1.- Sofia Vergara

The actress and model recently turned on social networks by posting a photo on Instagram, in which she wore a One piece swimsuit with animal print pattern. A very fierce way to sunbathe!

2.- Khloé Kardashian

Recently the Kardashian clan traveled to Portofino, Italy, for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. At dinner before the party, Khloé wore a dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, fitted to her body with an animal print pattern and a small tail. What better way to show off the Italian streets!

3.- Miley Cyrus

The singer continues to impose her style, without departing from trends. On May 16, the singer attended the presentation of the musical “Chicago” on Broadway, where she supported her friend Pamela Anderson. For the event, Cyrus wore an animal print dress with gold lace over it, along with a sarong of the same print. More and more animal print!

4.- Kris Jenner

One of the celebrities that never goes out of trends, without a doubt, is Kris Jenner, who, like Khloe, during her stay in Italy She wore an animal print suit from Dolce & Gabbana. Jenner shared a post on Instagram with an image of her posing next to furniture that had the same pattern.

5. Camila Cabello

The singer was one of the first celebrities to wear an animal print swimsuit, when he posted his photo last April. Wearing a two-piece suit, Camila plunged into the pool, toasting at that moment to the success of her song with Ed Sheeran “Bam Bam”.

Time to create your outfit!

If you want to follow the wave of Sofia Vergara or Camila Cabello If you wear animal print swimsuits, the H&M Ribbed Thong Bodysuit ($12.99) will be your best option.

Ribbed Thong Bodysuit from H&M. Credit: hm.com | Courtesy

A short print dress could look great in summer, How about the H&M Wrap Dress ($24.99)?

H&M Wrap Dress. Credit: hm.com | Courtesy

If, on the other hand, you would like to imitate the fresh and loose style of Kris Jenner, the Jacquard-weave Shirt Dress from H&M ($29.99), will be ideal for your outfit.

Jacquard-weave Shirt Dress from H&M. Credit: hm.com | Courtesy

Go ahead and wear animal print this Summer 2022!

