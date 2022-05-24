Andrew Garfield remembers Emma Stone with tender words

Andrew Garfield He is in one of the best moments of his career. The actor just premiered the musical drama Tick, Tick… Boom! on Netflix, whose performance already places him as a top Oscar contender. As if that were not enough, the British is on everyone’s lips for his alleged participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the midst of promoting the film, which has just been released on Netflix under the direction of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Garfield talked about his favorite musicals. Among the list that he shared with the fans, he was surprised to mention two that are starring Emma Stonehis ex-girlfriend.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield starred in two Spider-Man movies

For those who don’t remember, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were a couple for almost five years. They met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010 and have kept their relationship low-key ever since. The chemistry of both on screen quickly made fans want that relationship to move off camera. And so it happened.

Although they never spoke publicly about their romance, on more than one occasion they were captured by the paparazzi on the streets of New York. In 2015 the relationship came to an end definitively, since previously there were rumors of breakup and reconciliation, but that would have been the final one. Undoubtedly, one of the most celebrated couples in Hollywood by fans.

In a recent interview for Netflix, Garfield reviewed his favorite musicals. Among them he mentioned Cabaret as one of his favourites. Thus, was that recalled that her “very good friend” Emma Stone played the role of Sally Bowles on Broadway, remembering when he saw her rehearse for the first time. She even recounted the time Emma told her that she wasn’t sure if she should do the play or not. And of course, she assured that she had the opportunity to see the play several times.

Another of the titles that Garfield brought up was La La Land, the film starring Stone alongside Ryan Gosling. The actor recalls that the film did not win the Oscar for Best Picture, but praised Ryan and Emma’s performanceswhich earned her the Oscar for Best Actress.

Currently both actors have moved on with their personal lives. Garfield is in a relationship, as is Emma Stone, who married in 2020 and earlier this year gave birth to his first daughter. However, it is good to know that both remember each other fondly.