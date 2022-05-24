Andrew Garfield remembers Emma Stone with tender words

Andrew Garfield He is in one of the best moments of his career. The actor just premiered the musical drama Tick, Tick… Boom! on Netflix, whose performance already places him as a top Oscar contender. As if that were not enough, the British is on everyone’s lips for his alleged participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the midst of promoting the film, which has just been released on Netflix under the direction of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Garfield talked about his favorite musicals. Among the list that he shared with the fans, he was surprised to mention two that are starring Emma Stonehis ex-girlfriend.

