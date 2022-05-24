AMLO goes for the hiring of Cuban doctors despite the IMSS call: “We are not going to have those we need”

Government of Mexico / YouTube

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) advocated the hiring of 500 Cuban medical specialists despite the announcement of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) for Mexican professionals to apply for available positions in the country.

In his press conference, the president mentioned that the appeal of the Institution serves as a first phase to address the shortage of specialists which has been reiterated in recent days. However, he claimed that the more than 13 thousand vacancies announced by the Institute will not be filled, especially, those located in the marginalized communities of the Republic.

“First we are going to fill with Mexican doctors as much as possible. We know that we are not going to have, unfortunately, all that we require. (…) We already know”.

Given this, Andrés Manuel once again criticized the alleged lack of will of professionals – especially those who study in large cities – to provide services to towns that are difficult to access.

“A city dweller does not have a vision. It may be that he knows New York or Madrid more than Chihuahua or Tlaxcala or Chiapas. It is not a reproach, but this is the situation, ”he sentenced at his press conference.

The IMSS launched a call to apply to the more than 13 thousand positions of specialist doctors in the Republic. (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)



Under the same tenor, the Chief Executive took the opportunity to recognize and thank the work of the Cuban medical team who arrived in Mexico City (CDMX) in 2020 to support the fight against COVID-19, at the height of the pandemic.

It should be remembered that that first contract earned the Federal Government several complaints for allegedly committing a act of corruption with the capital administration and the Cuban regime to divert more than 255 million pesos. A chapter that is currently remembered as the Cubagate.

However, Andrés Manuel has not given in to these remarks and, on the contrary, has branded opinions of this nature as “to be vile” and one “retrograde form” to think about the dictatorship of Miguel Diaz-Canel.

“The truth is a vile thing that for political, ideological reasons, for conservatism is disqualified. The right to health is a human right”, he declared, stressing the government’s need for him to “bring doctors to all peoples” regardless, he said, of their nationality.

“If there are doctors in the United States with those characteristics, then we hire them. If there are in France (also). We need doctors in all towns.”

The president once again condemned the criticism of Caribbean professionals, calling them “vile” motivated by “political issues.” (Illustration: Jovani Pérez/ Infobae)

For its part, Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, seconded the position of the Chief Executive regarding the lack of specialists, noting that the administration will seek to satisfy said deficit by the end of it.

In addition to this, he pointed out that in Mexico there are 135 thousand 46 certified medical specialists, of which 20% have not yet been recertified, but could be added to the first figure. Despite this, the official noted that availability is below 230 doctors per 100 thousand inhabitants, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Mexico has 107 specialists. We add 20% perhaps that they are not registered and we would have 120 something. Then it still moves away from what we have by necessity”.

“We have 0.7 (specialists) per 100,000 inhabitants and 1.2 are needed for every 100,000. That is the deficit”, concluded López Obrador.

