Amber Heard: Who have been a couple of the actress

Mexico City. / 05.17.2022 16:14:00





The actress Amber Heard continues in the eye of the hurricane due to the legal battle she faces against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after the accusation of defamation, domestic violence, among other charges. The ex-husband of the interpreter of Mera in “Aquaman” has presented countless pieces of evidence that could play in his favor for the final verdict of the court. However, it is well known that heard cHas a history of romantic partners prior to the actor who have come out in defense of the actress.

The stormy relationship with the American actor has not been Heard’s only love story. Men as well as women have stolen her heart, among them, two Mexicans with whom he had a long dating relationship.

These have been the romantic partners of Amber Heard:

Alexander Gomez

During 2004 Heard dated the Mexican filmmaker for a brief period. At that time, the actress had not taken off to fame and Gómez began her career. It is worth mentioning that he has been the The only ex-boyfriend of the actress who has come out in her defense during the current trial, assuring that Amber would be unable to put her hand on someone.

“I doubt she’s lying, that’s a serious accusation, you can really damage someone’s reputation. I’m sad for her, I want the best for her, so I’m sad that she’s going through this, I don’t wish this on anyone. So I know about her, she’s a good human being,” Gomez told the Daily Mail in 2016.

Valentino Lanus

In 2005 Amber Heard had a relationship with the Mexican actor and model, when Lanus had great popularity in Mexican soap operas and the actress was looking to position herself in her Hollywood career. Lanus is said to have been the first man to propose to the actress.

Mark Wystrach

Amber had a brief relationship with the lead singer of the country band Midland. Although their romance was kept out of the public eye, it came to light after Heard split from Depp a few years ago.

Tasya Van Ree

Heard dated the painter between 2008 and 2012. Despite this relationship, the actress declared at the 2010 GLAAD Awards that she did not want to define her sexual orientation: “I don’t label myself one way or another: I’ve had successful relationships with men and now with a woman. I love who I love; it’s the person that matters.”

During their relationship, Van Ree got Amber’s name tattooed on her.

Johnny Depp

After the breakup with Tasya in 2012, Amber started the controversial relationship with the actor. After three years of dating, Amber and Johnny married in 2015, divorcing just 15 months later. They are currently in the most talked about legal battle today, which could end before the end of May.

Elon Musk

​The origin of the relationship with the American tycoon is a mystery; however, Musk has been involved in Heard’s legal battle against Depp, as audios were presented from 2016 in which the actress could be starting a relationship with the businessman while Amber was trying to reconcile with Johnny.

mg