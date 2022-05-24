Amber Heard explains why she has broken her promise to donate her divorce settlement to NGOs | Present

The last session of the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard He left the most interesting revelations, although not all of them left the actress in a good place. In the turn of the interview of the actor’s lawyer towards her, various topics were covered, and one of them had to do with the breach of one of the commitments of the co-star of Aquaman.

more than five years ago, Heard announced that he would donate all the money he had obtained from the divorce settlement with Depp to NGOs. However, it has been discovered that those seven million dollars -in exchange for the euro, 6.64 million- never reached their destination, two of them being the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Children Hospital Foundation.

Although Heard has mentioned such a gesture in the lawsuits, the ACLU itself has reported never having received the amount that corresponded to it as one of the organizations chosen by Heard as recipients, something that the lawyer of his opposing party did not hesitate to highlight:

The lawyer was concerned to explicitly quote the verb “donate” with respect to what was agreed by the actress, who at the time confessed that she did not want “anything” of what was obtained through that agreement. She did not correct the lawyer at all, until she told her that she had not allocated any of that amount to the aforementioned organizations. “That’s Wrong”, he answered for the first time contradicting the lawyer.

Heard repeated again that those seven million dollars were promised to the organizations, something that the lawyer interrupted: “That’s not my question. Please try to answer it,” Depp’s defense replied. “Sitting here today, you have not donated the seven million dollars; donated, not promised, but donated the seven million from the divorce settlement to charity,” struck down

Heard replied that he used the verbs to promise and donate as synonyms, something that the lawyer had to answer again with the statement that this was not her question. She reframing the question in a much more concrete way, going directly to her if she had donated 3.5 million and 3.5 million to each organization, The ex-wife of the actor answered that he had not done it yet.

Why haven’t you donated the money?

Although this setback in the trial left her without arguments, the truth is that the interpreter of The Danish Girl has already confessed the reason for this delay. Even though she should have done what she promised long ago, Johnny Depp’s lawsuit caused him to break the agreement and stop the donation process in its tracks.

With a lawsuit of 50 million dollars filed by the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean in 2019, the actress could not face the donation. Of course, she also said that as soon as her ex-husband stops suing her, she will comply with what was agreed and will allocate the millionaire figure to the aforementioned organizations.