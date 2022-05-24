Amber Heard, “Aquaman” and other films and series by Johnny Depp’s ex

Amber Heard, 36 years old, has appeared in 48 productions between series and movies. The actress who is currently facing court against her ex-husband Johnny Depp has mentioned that the legal battle has affected his career to such an extent that Warner Bros. reduced his participation in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom just 10 minutes on screen.

According to her official IMDb page, Heard, in addition to the tape where she plays Mera, has only two pending films in post-production and pre-production, whose fate is unknown for having the actress in the cast.

“Aquaman” and other films and series that Amber Heard has made

Amber Heard began her career in 2004 at the age of 18 with the series Jack & Bobby. That same year she had a small participation in the film friday night light (Friday night lights) and SideFXas well as in the series The Mountain.

By 2005, he was part of The OC., like the sales girl, and in the movies Drop Dead Sexy Y North Country (Cold Land), next to Charlize Theron.

Photo: Drop Dead Sexy/Arrival Pictures

A year later his name appeared in three films and a series. It was that 2006 where she got her first leading role in the tape All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (Echoes in the dark).

Photo: All the Boys Love Mandy/ Occupant Entertainment

By 2007, his presence in the world of entertainment continued to grow, being part of three films, You Are Here, Day 73 with Sarah Y The Beautiful Ordinaryand two television series, Hidden Palms Y Californication.

In 2008 his face was part of the movie poster Never Back Down (Never Surrender), and was part of the cast of The Informers Y Pineapple Express (Pineapple Express), where James Franco also acted, an actor with whom, according to Depp, he was unfaithful during their marriage.

Photo: Pineapple Express/Columbia Pictures

The following year, Heard began sharing the screen with stars like Demi Moore, in The Joneses (The Jones Family), Emma Stone, in zombielandand Penn Badgley, in The Stepfather.

Photo: The Joneses/Echo Lake Entertainment – The Stepfather/Screen Gems

2010 was a good year for Amber as she starred in three films: The River Why, The Ward Y And Soon the Darkness.

Photo: The Ward / FilmNation Entertainment – And Soon the Darkness / Priority Pictures

For 2011 it was part of the television series The Playboy Clubof the tape Drive Angry (Hell at the wheel) alongside Nicolas Cage, and The Rum Diary (Diary of a seducer), where he met Johnny Depp.

Photo: The Rum Diary/GK Films

In 2013 and 2014 he continued his good streak and his face appeared on the posters and his name as the protagonist of the tapes syrup, Paranoia, Machete KillsY 3 Days to Kill (3 days to kill).

By 2015, the year she married Johnny, she shared credits with James Franco again in the film The Adderall Diaries (Remnants of a life), and was part of One More Time (Paul and Jude) next to Christopher Walken. He also had an appearance in Magic Mike XXL Y The Danish Girl (The Danish girl).

Photo: The Adderall Diaries/RabbitBandini Productions

In 2017, she wore Mera’s costume for the first time in Justice League (Justice League), a character who repeated a year later in Aquaman. Similarly, in 2018 Amber participated in Her Smellnext to Cara Delevingne, and in London Fields (London Fields).

Photo: Aquaman/Warner Bros.

For 2019 it was only part of the film Gullyand in 2020 and 2021 she focused on her character as Nadine Cross in the miniseries The Stand. His last on-screen project was Zack Snyder’s Justice League (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), released last year.

