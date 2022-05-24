All A-List Names Released In Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard: Zendaya, Chris Pine, and more

Ads

Falling names. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high-profile libel trial not only focused on their messy marriage, several A-listers were also drawn into the legal drama.

Heard and Depp began dating after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009. They got married in two weddings six years later. The Never Back Down star filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage and secured a temporary restraining order against Depp after accusing him of domestic violence. The Nightmare on Elm Street star, for her part, denied the claims.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship has again become the subject of discussion after the Oscar nominee sued his ex-wife over an editorial he wrote in December 2018 referencing her experience as a domestic abuse survivor. Heard wrote the article two years after filing for divorce from Depp, but did not mention her name.

When the ex-couple’s trial began in Virginia in April 2022, their past relationship wasn’t the only one discussed in court. Heard’s dating story was raised during an early hearing when Depp’s legal team used a pre-recorded deposition from their former joint agent Christian Carino, who claimed that Heard didn’t consider her romance with Elon Musk. very serious.

According to Carino, the Pineapple Express actress told him she was “just filling the space” by dating Musk after her split from Depp. The talented agent’s text exchanges on the romance were read by Depp’s lawyers during the trial.

“I hate that once again a man lets me fall on his toes alone,” says the Aquaman actress in a text. “In the sense that they are mad at me for leaving them and for putting things like that out there.”

After Cute suggested Heard to move on with someone who isn’t famous, she recalled that her former client was trying to get in touch with her ex-husband again. “I don’t know how or where to start,” she wrote to Carino. “There is no way to start. I’m finally single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know that I love him and that I’m sorry ”.

In the midst of their messy courtroom battle, Heard and Depp both claimed their Hollywood careers took a turn due to their public divorce. The recent trial in Fairfax, Virginia comes after Depp filed a libel suit against British newspaper The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater” in a 2018 article. (In November 2020, the The High Court of Justice ruled that The Sun’s article was not defamatory because Heard’s allegations were “substantially true.”)

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Scroll down for a breakdown of all the stars mentioned during the libel trial:

