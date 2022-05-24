After The Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone has a new movie, what is it about?

Sylvester Stallone is not sitting idly by. Having finished filming the fourth installment of The Expendables, the actor prepares for his new jobsone of them will finally turn it into a Super Hero.

Sly is known for having been one of the most emblematic figures of the action cinema of the 80 Y 90although he always played the good and heroic man on duty, he was never a superhero or a supervillain like Arnold Schwarzenegger in (the forgettable) batman and robin of 1997.

It is worth clarifying that the Rocky star has been involved in the world of superheroes but never practicing as such (Judge Dredd does not count). He participated in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2where he gave life to the leader of the Ravagers, Stakar Ogord. He also participated in Suicide Squad (2021) putting his voice for the nice but dangerous King Shark.

Stallone saving the day in his new movie.

Now comes a first preview of SamaritanSly’s new movie where he becomes a Super Hero that was at the top, but for some reason completely disappeared from the radar, until now, that a boy finds it.

Samaritan was planned for him 2020, but the outbreak of the pandemic was responsible for delaying the filming of the film. Fortunately, the situation recovered and work could begin. Now hand in hand fandango The first official image from the film arrives, featuring Stallone as he walks the streets with his new friend.

Until now, the film has shown some of its material during the cinemacon from last year. Those present were able to see some images, some of them showed Stallone’s character making a living in Street fights and then using your healing powers to move on.

The new image of Samaritan.

As for the premiere, everything seems to indicate that Samaritan could arrive this year, from july onwards.

