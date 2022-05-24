advice for balance in life and the gym

The Rock opened up in an Instagram video about how he balances work, the gym, and family: dedication and communication are the key to balance in life.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He is one of the busiest men in Hollywood (and one of the richest on Instagram behind Cristiano Ronaldo). At 50 years old, and with roles in superhero movies like Black Adam, Disney adventures and studio comedies, it doesn’t look like he’s changing anytime soon. And that’s before we talk about this man’s many and varied side businesses, ranging from workout clothes with his Under Armor Project Rock line, to his energy drink, to his own brand of tequila.

Recently, Johnson talked about how he combines his different projects with being a husband and father. in an Instagram video, stating that she believes it all starts with acknowledging how difficult it can be to strike that balance when it comes to a busy life filled with professional and personal commitments.

“It’s a lot easier said than done,” he said. “Just like you, I have babies to raise, babies to feed, bills to pay, food to put on the table, relationships to maintain, businesses to run, it’s hard.”

Johnson went on to describe the two keys to balance that have been really useful to him: discipline and communication. “Discipline yourself to take care of yourself,” he said, adding, “If you communicate with those around you, like, hey guys I need help finding my balance, you’d be surprised how quickly people come to help you.” “You have to take care of what allows you to do what you do, and that something is you,” she concluded. “So take care of yourself and find that balance.”

This is not the first time that Johnson has spoken about how he copes with his work, his family life and his intense training program. “When it comes to hard work and things I’m passionate about – years ago, I stopped saying ‘I have to’ and started saying ‘I have to,'” she wrote in January. “A big psychological change in the way we approach the daily work of the shit that we have to do… I can train hard and push myself to the limit. I get my ass kicked and I come back stronger. I get to be the hardest worker in the fucking room. Because when you “get” to do the things you like, it’s a privilege.”

