Adam Sandler will premiere drama film on Netflix, ‘Hustle’, where NBA basketball players will participate | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Such was the case with ‘Uncut Gems’ or ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’. Now, Adam Sandler will premiere another dramatic movie on Netflix: he reads on to find out all about ‘Hustle’.
What will ‘Hustle’ be about?
In ‘Hustle’ Adam Sandler will play the role of Stanley Beren, a basketball scout who has not done very well in his professional career.
During one of his trips abroad in search of young promises of this sport, he meets an exceptional player of Spanish origin, named Bo Cruz.
Beren sees in him a unique talent with which he could perhaps lift the course of his career, so he decides to take him to the United States without the permission or approval of his team.
Through this journey, the talent scout and the foreign basketball player will maintain a relationship that will unite them. This is because they will have characteristics in common with which they identify, such as the fact that they both have daughters to take care of.
In addition, both will have to face a series of challenges and difficulties to show that the Spaniard has the skills and talent necessary to succeed in the NBA.
The premiere of the film is planned for June 8 on Netflix, and the streaming platform has already released the first images of what we can expect from this new Adam Sandler production:
Basketball players and actors who will appear in ‘Hustle’
‘Hustle’ will not only be characterized by the plot it promises to show, but also because various professional basketball players will appear in it.
In the style of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, which had the participation of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley, among others, ‘Hustle’ will also bring NBA stars to the movies.
Not only will the movie be produced by Adam Sandler, but Los Angeles Lakers legend and star LeBron James is also behind this huge project.
Only the protagonist, who will play the role of the young talent Bo Cruz, will be played by Juancho Hernangómez, a professional player of Spanish origin for the Utah Jazz in the NBA.
It is known that Boban Marjanović of the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will also participate.
As if that were not enough, other basketball stars will also appear, such as Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets), Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat), Seth Curry (Brooklyn Nets), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers) and Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia 76ers).
The actors that we will be able to see share the screen with the professional NBA basketball players will be Ben Foster, Lyon Beckwith, Queen Latifah, Jordan Hull, among others.