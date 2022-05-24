6 movies and series that you will love if you saw ‘Who Killed Sara’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Presenting a closure in its third season and the culprit of the crime, it is possible that you have been left with the desire to see more content like this; If so, we give you some recommendations that you cannot miss.
Murder solving stories have something involving and one of the most popular of the early 2000s was ‘Minority Report’ starring Tom Cruise.
Here he takes on the role of John Anderton, a police officer who belongs to the Precime special unit, which can arrest murderers before they commit their crime.
This is possible thanks to the help of three psychics who throw previews about what will happen, which helps them prevent events.
For the protagonist, everything changes when he is accused of a future murder and, upon finding out, he flees from his former colleagues who are willing to catch him.
In an attempt to understand what is happening and why he would kill someone, he begins to investigate his own case to avoid carrying out said crime.
This will lead him to find the answer to a murder that had happened years ago and had not been successful, definitely an unexpected plot twist.
‘Mare of Easttown’ (2021)
The Oscar-winning actress, Kate Winslet, was encouraged to take a turn in her performance and, at the same time, moved away from romantic stories to take on a role in which we are not used to seeing her: a detective.
Here the participant of ‘Titanic’ is Mare Sheehan, who must investigate the murder of a teenager, which occurred in her hometown of Pennsylvania.
In its 7 episodes, secrets of some inhabitants are revealed that makes them look suspicious.
Mare must get to the bottom of the matter, while dealing with the suicide of her son, meeting her ex-husband’s new wife and the pressure that begins to fall on her shoulders for not finding the person responsible quickly.
His performance was applauded by critics and, so far, it is one of his most interesting current projects according to his fans.
If what you are looking for is a film with a little more comedy, but that also focuses on the resolution of a murder, ‘Knives Out’ is for you.
Styled very much like the board game ‘Clue’, the story revolves around the death of Harlan Thrombey, a murdered millionaire with an eccentric family.
The main suspects are all his relatives, since each of them had a reason to carry out that crime.
To solve the case, the Thrombeys are interrogated by detective Benoit Blanc and, little by little, with the interviews, he begins to put together his case.
Additionally, he realizes that Marta Cabrera, Mr. Harlan’s caretaker, is a key piece in finding the person responsible, and she knows the dark secrets of all of them.
The film that is available on Amazon Prime has a first-class cast, since great Hollywood actors such as Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, among others, participate.
The Spanish series produced by Netflix focuses on Mateo Vidal, a man who goes to prison for accidentally committing a homicide.
After being released for serving his sentence, his life seems to settle down again and start from scratch on the right foot; However, a mysterious call begins to wrap him again in a wave of drama and death.
Based on the homonymous novel by Harlan Coben; Other important characters are developed such as Lorena Ortiz, a police officer investigating a complicated suicide case, and Teo Aguilar, an intelligence agent hiding his own secrets.
‘The Innocent’, which premiered in 2021, remained in the top 10 on Netflix for several weeks, so it is a guarantee that it will be liked by the public.
In each season the series follows detective Harry Ambrose, a prominent member of the police who is dedicated to investigating homicides that seem to have no answer.
His intelligence and empathy help him solve these cases, but they also lead him to establish dangerous links with the suspects.
One of his most complicated cases was to show why a loving family mother ended up stabbing her husband on the beach in broad daylight, in front of several people who were walking by.
Based on the book of the same name by Petra Hammesfahr, this series was very well received by the public and critics, so there is no longer any excuse not to play it.
‘The Flight Attendant’ (2020)
To show that she is not only good at comedy, Kaley insists on her role as Cassie Bowden, a stewardess who has a chance meeting with a man, although when she wakes up she realizes that he is not in his hotel and, moreover, that his companion was dead next to her.
Being questioned by the police, she begins to wonder if she actually killed him while he was unconscious or if it was a plan to harm her directly.
The series has a lot of drama and suspense so it will keep you on the edge of the armchair.