4 essential movies to watch on Netflix before they disappear from the platform at the end of May

We already know all the news that will arrive on Netflix in June, but there are still many titles that will leave the platform before May comes to an end. Today I decided to pick up four essential films that will leave said streaming service precisely on May 31. In this way, you have a whole week to see any of them in case you feel like it.

I remind you that we also have a review of the best Netflix movies of 2022 so far, a list of great streaming science fiction feature films that unfairly failed, another with very funny movies on platforms in which the chosen one from Netflix also leaves said service at the end of May or a review of good erotic cinema available in streaming. Having said that, Let’s focus on today’s picks.

‘The Remains of the Day’





Direction: James Ivory. Distribution: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, James Fox, Christopher Reeve, Peter Vaughan, Hugh Grant, Michael Lonsdale, Tim Pigott-Smith, Paula Jacobs, Ben Chaplin, Wolf Kahler, Patrick Godfrey, Caroline Hunt

A first class melodrama in which absolutely everything is in its place. Yes indeed, james ivory commitment to a more contained approach, finding a first-class ally in a Anthony Hopkins who offers here one of the best performances of his entire career, but the fact is that the rest of the cast also borders on a very high level.

Review of ‘The Remains of the Day’ | Watch on Netflix

‘Moneyball: Breaking the rules’





Direction: Bennett Miller. Distribution: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, Stephen Bishop, Chris Pratt, Tammy Blanchard, Glenn Morshower, Erin Pickett, Sergio Garcia, Jack McGee, Brent Jennings, Ken Medlock, Kerris Dorsey, Vyto Ruginis

A highly esteemed sports film to explore its protagonist’s obsessive method of achieving success with much smaller means than other teams. Well written and performed, especially by an inspired Brad Pittis one of those adult dramas that are so scarce lately in Hollywood.

Review of ‘Moneyball: Breaking the rules’ | Watch on Netflix

‘sinister’





Direction: Scott Derickson. Distribution: Ethan Hawke, James Ransone, Juliet Rylance, Vincent D’Onofrio, Fred Dalton Thompson, Clare Foley, Michael Hall D’Addario, Victoria Leigh, Cameron Ocasio

One of the horror movies with the most evil scenes that Hollywood has given us in recent years. I am referring to those recordings that appear scattered throughout the footage, because then it is only fair to point out that the rest are not at the same level. Of course, it is still a fairly effective proposal, well led by Ethan Hawke. Better to flee from its much inferior sequel.

Review of ‘Sinister’ | Watch on Netflix

‘The Italian Job’

Direction: F. Gary Gray. Distribution: Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, Charlize Theron, Seth Green, Jason Statham, Donald Sutherland, Mos Def, Franky G., Boris Lee Krutonog, Olek Krupa, Fausto Callegarini, Stefano Petronelli, Jimmy Shuber

A stylish action pastime that knows how to combine tension, drama and fun. It has someone behind the cameras who knows how to manage the rhythm very well and give us scenes well above what is usual in this type of production, without forgetting the good work of its cast, where it even more than fulfills a Edward Norton who hated to death making this movie.

Review of ‘The Italian Job’ | Watch on Netflix