3 impressive cars where Denzel Washington shakes up Hollywood

Denzel Washington, an actor with a long career who excites his fans in every action, suspense and drama movie, also surprises as the protagonist of intense stories accompanied by the best behind the wheel that any car fan would love to drive. He discovers the models that most impacted the big screen…

May 24, 2022 09:45 a.m.

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, participating in “Man on Fire”, “Glory Times”, “American Gangster”, “Training Day”, among many others that earned him several awards from the film industry.

There is no doubt that in each role, he knew how to interpret the essence of his different characters, capturing the public with his experience and the ease with which he brings them to life in such an original way, making him the favorite actor for films that promise to conquer everyone.

On the other hand, from a personal point of view, it is known that the winner of two Academy Awards He loves elegant and classic cars, which is why it is no coincidence that his two passions often mix from the movies.traveling in fiction aboard extraordinary vehicles that fans would love from historical beauties usually used for impact scripts.

Next, we present the three films considered among the most successful in Denzel Washington’s repertoire with the cars that were the center of attention as protagonists who marked unforgettable scenes for movie lovers.

Training Day / 1979 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Chevrolet Monte Carlo 1979

For the movie “Training Day”figure the great Chevrolet Monte Carlo 1979an extraordinary classic gem of excellent power and tailored to cinematographic history that took him to glory for the second time in his career with the Oscar for best actor.

This luxurious model with an imposing image offers a V6 engine, gasoline fuel, three-speed transmission, spacious cloth seats, two-door design and such an ostentatious size that at that time its acquisition was an unmissable collection.

In different parts of the film, this vehicle accompanied Sergeant Alonzo Harris, played by Denzel Washington, and without a doubt it fell just right for the profile that he gave life to, becoming the center of attention on wheels with an ideal presence like any classic luxury at full speed.

Man on Fire / Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93

Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93

An interesting opportunity that generated emotion in all the fans, was when Denzel Washington and Marc Anthony met for the first time in the film production of “Man on Fire”interpreting incredible characters that transcended historically in Hollywood.

Among the most intense scenes in the film is the shocking relic of Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93protagonist of their meeting in a story full of drama, suspense and action where the vehicle transported the famous and the sweet girl Dakota Fanningmarking the suspense every minute.

This sophisticated transport has incredible features, delivering top speed of 250km/h, V8 engine with 320CV power, acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds, ideal facade in neutral color, comfortable spaces, easy maneuvering and driving to travel from simple way becoming the central point of the meeting between the stars.

American Gangster / 1974 Lincoln Continental

1974 Lincoln Continental Model

In the movie “American Gangster”where the actor gave life to Frank Lucas, methodical and perfectionist who could not travel in a better transport than the imposing 1974 Lincoln Continentaladding that touch that was missing for a setting worthy of the great center of history.

This luxurious vehicle, one of the most striking of the time, is a 4-door sedan/saloon with a 7.5-liter naturally aspirated 8-cylinder engine, a three-speed automatic transmission that offers a maximum range of 200 km/h with the ideal and comfortable space for a story of impressive moments.

+ Video of the movie Training Day in the Chevrolet Monte Carlo 1979: