10 films about Africa that show the reality of the forgotten continent

Africa is one of the most forgotten continents in the world, and also of cinema. Although the continent has occasionally been portrayed by the Hollywood film industry, this has been a minority sector compared to other continents such as Europe or even Asia. In the same way, the autochthonous cinema is often overlooked in our billboard despite the geographical proximity.

The tragic recent history of much of the continent and the vicious cycle of violence that surrounds many countries has been portrayed through cameras. But also the more human and overcoming stories they have been the object of a portrait of an African cinema more alive than ever.

In it africa daywe selected a series of tapes, both locally produced and some better known with American or European production, that will allow you to get to know this fascinating continent a little better.

1. ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ (2019)

The boy who tamed the wind

Netflix

Beautiful story based on true events, it is about how a boy in the Republic of Malawi builds a windmill after reading a book to save his village from famine. Directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejioforthe movie is available on Netflix.

2. ‘Hotel Rwanda’ (2004)

Photograph of Hotel Rwanda

Lionsgate

This tape of terry george It is set in the Rwandan civil war, where the majority Hutu ethnic group ended up committing one of the worst genocides in history against the Tutsis. During the genocide, in 1994, between 500,000 and 1 million people died. The protagonist of the story is Paul (Hutu), a hotel manager who ends up giving shelter to Tutsis and organizing their escape. It is available on Movistar +.

3. ‘The Battle of Algiers’ (1966)

Still from The Battle of Algiers

Igor Film, Casbah Films

A reflection on colonialism that gives the viewer a lot to think about. Co-produced by Italy and Algeria, this film, directed by Gillo Pontecorvo, recounts the origins, development and end of the confrontation between the Algerian National Liberation Front and the French colonial authorities. You can find it for rent and purchase on Apple TV.

4. ‘Timbuktu’ (2014)

Timbuktu frame

Les Films du Wors

Mauritanian drama set in northern Mali, where jihadists have taken power. This work of Abderrahmane Sissako is a reflection on the absurdity of religious extremism through the trial of a pastor in the city of Timbuktu. The film is available on Filmin subscription.

5. ‘Touki Bouki’ (1973)

Touki Bouki’s frame

Cinegrit, Studio Kankourama

Set in post-independence Senegal in the 1970s, Touki Bouki it is a critique of capitalism and how it has done away with traditional African values. the tape of Djibril Diop Mambety is a dreamlike and surreal story that reflects on the hell of poverty. The BBC has classified it as one of the best foreign language films in history.

6. ‘The Horses of God’ (2012)

Frame of The Horses of God

The films of the new world

Work on how jihadism is introduced in the poorest neighborhoods of Casablanca (Morocco). The story, written and directed by Nabil Ayouch, follows a group of brothers. One of them ends up becoming a horse of god, that is, in jihadists. The film is available on the Filmin platform.

7. ‘Difret’ (2014)

Difret frame

Haile Addis Pictures

Meaza Ashenafi is a lawyer from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia who defends poor women and children. The movie of Zeresenay Berhane Mehari paints a portrait of the strength of Ethiopian women to fight against a male-dominated system. Available in Filmin.

8. ‘The night of the kings’ (2020)

Photograph of The Night of the Kings

Banshee Films

La Maca is a rare prison that is run by the prisoners themselves. the tape of Philippe Lacote revolves around a young man who has just entered it and is assigned the task of narrator: he must tell stories during the approaching red moon. This Ivorian film is available on Filmin.

9. ‘Cairo, 678’ (2010)

Frame of Cairo, 678

New Century Productions

This Egyptian film, from Muhammad Diab, Based on real events, it portrays the story of three women who have said enough to sexual harassment. When one of them stabs her attacker, she ends up becoming an unsung hero in the city. Available in Filmin.

10. ‘Blood Diamond’ (2006)

blood diamond frame

Warner Bros.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou, this play by Edward Zwick portrays the resource curse through a story behind diamonds and the cost of getting them. Set in the civil war in Sierra Leone in 1999, it makes the viewer reflect on the origin of a luxury product such as the diamond. The film is available on Movistar +.

Bonus: ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

Promotional poster for “Black Panther”

Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

Although this Marvel movie directed by Ryan Coogler takes place in the imaginary (and magical) country of Wakanda, is the first movie in the universe to take place in Africa and Black Panther (T’Challa) is the first African superhero. For that alone, it’s worth a look at him: Wakanda Forever!

