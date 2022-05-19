You don’t like musicals? We tell you about 4 titles to fall in love with the genre

West Side Story, all that jazz, La La Land Y the rebel novice They are some classics that you should see sometime in your life. If you have a hard time getting into this genre, we have the solution for you.

It is clear that musicals are not for everyone and that many times they are the films that cut the least tickets in theaters. Just remember the performance of the last production of steven spielberg, West Side Story, to better understand. titles like all that jazz, the rebel novice Y La La Land They are fundamental pieces in the film industry that are sometimes not easy to digest for those who do not enjoy these stories. Therefore, we tell you about 4 that you should not miss to fall in love with the genre.

+ unmissable musicals

4 – Rocketman

Elton John and cinema have a very close relationship. In the mid 90’s she won a Oscar thanks to the music he wrote for The Lion King from Disney and two years ago he repeated thanks to a very personal film for him: Rocketman. Starring Taron Egerton (king’s man), focuses on the life of one of the most important musicians in history, in a very sincere journey about his relationship with his family, art and addictions. you can see it in Netflix.

3 – The Greatest Showman

Just for the names that are part of this cast you should already give it a try. Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Zac Efron lead this film focused on the life of Phineas TaylorBarnuman entrepreneur who lived between 1810 and 1891, and became an eminence of the circus by founding the “Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus”. The film is available at Disney+.

2 – tick, tick… BOOM!

The production that earned him a nomination for Oscar a Andrew Garfield and showed that he had a great musical talent. Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda focuses on the life of Jonathan Larsonthe creator of the most important musical of Broadway, Rent. Available in Netflixwill make you reflect on your life and the goals you set for yourself, especially if you are 30 or close to reaching them.

1-Hamilton

And if of Lin-Manuel Miranda we talked, how not to mention the musical that changed history in Broadway. Telling historical facts can be a fun show if left in the hands of this artist who took it upon himself to talk about one of the founding fathers of North America: alexander hamilton. Available in Disney+it is impossible for you not to stay singing his songs after seeing it from end to end.