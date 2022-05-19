WWE NXT Audience May 17, 2022
USA Network broadcast a new episode of NXT 2.0 on the night of Tuesday, May 17. this delivery rrecorded an audience figure of 601,000 viewers. This represents an increase compared to the previous week (533,000).
This episode featured several segments and matches of interest, including two new matches belonging to the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, with the victories of Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez, the match between the Viking Raiders and The Creed Brothers and the victory of Santos Escobar against Tony D’Angelo in the main event of the night.
The program recorded a Compartir from 0.14 in demographics of interest, corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, improving the record of the previous week (0.10). In turn, NXT 2.0 was the 30th most watched cable program on Tuesday night in the United States.
WWE NXT audiences in 2022
- January 4: 685,000 viewers
- January 11: 647,000 viewers
- January 18: 587,000 viewers
- January 25: 593,000 viewers
- February 1: 619,000 viewers
- February 8: 400,000 viewers (SYFY)
- February 15: 525,000 viewers (SYFY)
- February 22: 612,000 viewers
- March 1: 551,000 viewers
- March 8: 613,000 viewers
- March 15: 624,000 viewers
- March 22: 628,000 viewers
- March 29: 626,000 viewers
- April 5: 631,000 viewers
- April 12: 610,000 viewers
- April 19: 569,000 viewers
- April 26: 577,000 viewers
- May 3: 661,000 viewers
- May 10: 533,000 viewers
-
May 17: 601,000 viewers
