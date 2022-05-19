Wonderful: Travis Scott, boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, donates 1 million dollars to university students

Mexico City.- Travis Scottwho is the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner and father of his children, is determined to continue with his life after what happened in the Astroworld.

The rapper decided to donate a million dollars to African-American college students who earned a GPA of more than 3.5. This was part of his initiative called Project Healwhich launched in March and is overseen by her sister Jordan Webster.

This is apparently part of his efforts to repair his public image after 10 people died at the aforementioned concert in Houston, Texas, in November of last year.

Excellence abounds in every black home, but too often opportunity does not, and black students are left behind or discarded. So that’s what my family and I set out to change,” Scott said.

And he added:

We congratulate the 100 fellows this year. I know we’ll see great things from them, and we’re already looking forward to adding to our work next year.’

The site added that each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship as long as they completed their final semester with at least a 3.5 GPA.