Wild Side Challenge: the successful TikTok trend that Cardi B launched

UNITED STATES.- The American rapper Cardi-B he never stops talking about his latest release with the singer normandy. It is a successful single that she released a few days ago in conjunction with his colleague. So it was that after the great success, the rapper joined the viral fashion of TikTokreleasing a choreography for their fans to perform and upload their videos.

On her official TikTok account, the American rapper started this challenge by creating a choreography for the chorus of the song. This video reached half a million views in a matter of hours. So it was that thousands of users of this new and successful platform, and some fans, began to upload videos doing this dance that the celebrity started.

Cardi-B showed his best skill with this choreography. This, taking into account that TikTok dances have become very popular, where they use simple steps so that anyone can do it. This afternoon, the rapper dedicated herself to sharing some of her most viral videos on her Instagram stories. From the app, she posted various choreographies of her fans.

@iamcardib ##wildside ? original sound – Cardi B

It not only included women, but also shared the challenge of some male fans. In each of her stories, she also attached the link to access the video from the application. So it is that all these users obtained a large number of reproductions after being swept away by the interpreter of “Wildside“. I include, many of them were excited.

Cardi-B used this TikTok trend as a method of publicity for his new single. This taking into account that many songs have become popular for being used on this platform. She also promoted this collaboration with Normandi through his Instagram feed. This afternoon, the celebrity uploaded a picture of her posing in a gold bikini and posted the link to her single that she left on her bio.