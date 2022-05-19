Whitney Henriquez, sister of Amber Heard, testifies in trial against Johnny Depp

Since last April 11, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they face each other in a judgment for defamation that national and international media have not stopped talking about, and this time is no exception, because Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, recently took the stand to testify.

in what was the day 18 of hearings of the trial, which has been going on for 5 weeks, Henriquez spoke of various situations he witnessed while his sister and the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean they were a couple

Statements by Whitney Henriquez, sister of Amber Heard

He started by saying that met Depp in 2012when he and his sister began their relationship, and that despite the fact that at first he was a great person, later seemed ‘unrecognizable’ to him, especially when using drugs.

Among the anecdotes he told is the one that was discussed in previous hearings about the incident that occurred on the stairs in which she intervened to prevent Deppin a fit of anger, hit Hearda situation that he failed to contain and resulted in some injuries.

He also mentioned that the actor expressed himself in a derogatory way of his sister when he got angry calling him ‘bitch’, ‘piruja’ and ‘garbage bag’, in addition to calling her unfaithful on more than one occasion and having a ‘sick’ jealousy towards virtually any man who approached the actress.

Henriquez confirmed that she was aware that her sister hit her ex-partner, but she did it in self-defense since the actor of fantastic animals he used to be very violent with her, especially when she used drugs and alcohol.

Whitney Henriquez’s attempt to reconcile the ex-partner

Despite all of the above, Depp’s defense questioned Heard’s sister by presenting a message sent by Henriquez in 2015, in which she hinted to celebrities that their relationship could still be saved despite all the episodes of physical violence and psychology of which he was aware.

“I love you both so much and I’d steer clear if I thought this shit was past the point of no return.”, Henriquez wrote around October 2015.

Whitney acknowledged that she wanted to take on the role of ‘marriage counselor’ and sought Depp and Heard to reconcile and kept together despite knowing that he was allegedly beating her and had even been a witness. “I did my best to support them in any way I thought I could,” she stated.