Today’s Matches: Atlas vs Tigres: Summary, goals and final score of the first leg of the 2022 Liguilla Semifinal

Min 94 | Quiones looks to make the fourth with a midfield shot that takes Nahuel Guzmán ahead, but the ball goes over the goal and the cats are saved.

Min 89 | Gooooooooooooooooolaaaaaazo de Atlas. Quiones did not stop trying and puts the third that can liquidate the Tigers with a shoe from outside the area.

Min 86 | Gignac sends a cross to the far post for Thauvin’s arrival but the shot goes over the goal and he is left unable to score in the final stretch of the match.

Min 84 | Carlos González heads the ball alone in the area and barely passes Camilo Vargas’s goal, who could no longer do anything to stop the shot.

Min 82 | Luis Quiones insisted on speed down the flanks but Soteldo responded in the same way to bring Tigres closer for the return duel.

Min 79 | Diego Cocca takes Julio Furch off the field to put more men in the midfield to prevent the Tigers from approaching. Anderson Santamara looks a lot of pain on the bench after the blow to the face and remains even with oxygen.

Min 76 | Camilo, Camilo, Camilo!!! The Colombian makes a save after the shot by Carlos González who was looking for the angle and saves his goal from the first feline goal.

Min 74 | Salvadn on the Atlas line after an arrival by Soteldo. The first of the felines almost fell, but the locals were miraculously saved.

Min 72 | Quiones looks to finish off after a center by Soteldo but the ball goes long and ends in a goal kick for the Rojinegros. Tigres insists but does not win the goal.

Min 70 | The Atlas does not give up attacking and seeks to take advantage of the spaces in defense to settle the series before going to Monterrey next Saturday.

Min 67 | Miguel Herrera makes the second change. He takes Jess Dueas off the field and gives entry to Carlos González to look for the goal that brings them closer on the scoreboard.

Min 63 | Soteldo tries to react quickly and shoots but it falls into the hands of Camilo and the red and black goalkeeper keeps the ball to prevent the Venezuelan’s goal.

Min 60 | Goooooooooooooal for Atlas, goooooooooooooal for the champion. Luis Reyes appears to score the second for the Rojinegros with a corner shot that leaves Nahuel without options.

Min 57 | What was said Gaddi Aguirre is the one who enters the field before the blow to the face that Anderson Santamara took and the first change of the Rojinegros is already made.

Min 54 | Anderson Santamara receives a blow and is lying on the field, so Cocca is already beginning to think about a modification to replace the defender.

Min 51 | First approach by Chaka but the Atletico defense closes the space and the ball ends up in a goal kick for Camilo Vargas.

Min 48 | The Tigres rush forward to score the equalizer as soon as possible, but Quiones and Chala seek to take advantage of the spaces at full speed.

Min 46 | Arraaaaaaaaaancaaaaaaaa the second half and the Tigers move the team to look for the tie. Juan Pablo Vign leaves the field and Chaka Rodríguez enters to look for more speed on the wings.

Some Tigres fans took the opportunity to meet at the University Stadium and watch this match on the giant screen to cheer on his team in this first leg game.

Minimum 45+2 | Quiones comes out at full speed to set up a counterattack but the play is cut short by a foul by Igor to prevent the Red and Blacks from escaping the goal.

Min 45 | Three more minutes are added to this first half and the Tigers look for an equalizer but they cannot get the ball to reach Gignac comfortably to create danger.

Min 44 | The goal served to light up the Jalisco stands and the red and black fans want their team to go for the second before the break to avoid any shock.

Min. 42 | Reyes puts a center into the area and Quiones appears alone to finish off but Nahuel covers and in the end the play is invalidated due to the Atlas attacker being out of place.

Min 40 | Nahuel does as much time as possible to make Julio Furch nervous, who hits the post hard and ends up being Goooooooooooooooooal for Atlas.

Min 37 | Quiones filters the ball for Chala, who gets rid of Nahuel but the goalkeeper lowers him and this is a penalty for the Rojinegros del Atlas.

Min 34 | Once again, Quiones put together a great move and got rid of the mark so that everything ended with a powerful shot from Aldo Rocha that Nahuel leaned back and stayed with her to end the danger.

Min 32 | Soteldo commits a foul on Aldo Rocha in midfield and becomes the first player to be booked in this match, so he already plays at a disadvantage.

Min 29 | After the silent review in the VAR, it was decided that the ball had already left the field and there is no maximum penalty for Miguel Herrera’s men.

Min 27 | Soteldo falls into the area and claims a penalty but the whistle marks a handoff and the ball had already left the field before, although it is already being reviewed in the VAR.

Min 26 | The game is stuck in midfield and fouls are the common denominator of both teams that want to take possession of the ball.

Min 23 | Gignac seeks to get into the area but the Red and Blacks put up to five players on the mark and in the end Aldo Rocha takes the ball from him and the 10 is very hurt on the field.

min 21 | Jess Angulo sends a cross to the second post but Camilo lunges and rejects with his fists to prevent Gignac from reaching the shot and opening the scoring.

min 18 | Soteldo steals the ball at the exit of the Atlas, he serves for Gignac and the Frenchman shoots from a distance but it goes wide and it is the first approach of Miguel Herrera’s team.

Min 17 | Chala puts together a great play with Furch but in the end she doesn’t go to goal and looks for a service for Quiones but the royal defense sends a corner kick.

min 15 | The Felines can’t find a way to get close to Camilo Vargas’ goal and so far they haven’t generated a single arrival in the Rojinegros area.

Min 12 | Atlas wastes the collection of a free kick and Nahuel keeps the ball, looking to get out quickly with Soteldo but the rival defense closes well and does not let the Venezuelan escape.

Min 9 | The Rojinegros made a long possession that included a play by Quiones a la Maradona and began the ols in the stands, although they failed to conclude with a dangerous shot.

Min 6 | Igor Lichnovsky loses the ball at the start and the play ends with a shot by Chal that barely brushes the goal defended by Nahuel Guzmn.

Min 4 | The Red and Blacks commit a foul due to the anxiety of not letting the Tigers get comfortable with the ball, but so far the lines of the Felines have not been precise.

Min 2 | We begin to see the first details and Stich Angulo is the one who covers the loss of Javier Aquino as a lateral, in addition to the fact that Atlas exerts high pressure so that Tigres divides the ball.

Min 1 | Arraaaaaaaaaaaancaaaaaaaaaaaaa the game at the Jalisco Stadium and the first to look for the rival goal are the visitors but Guido Pizarro’s long stroke is cut by the defense.

8:55 p.m. | Now we have both teams in the exit tunnel and everything is ready for the pre-ceremony and finally being able to experience the kick-off before an impressive entrance.

8:50 p.m. | After the warm-up, the players of both teams are already heading back to the locker room to put on their shirts and go out to face this semi-final first leg in Jalisco.

8:40 p.m. | The French look relaxed, as Gignac and Thauvin were a few minutes ago on the Tigers bench during the field reconnaissance.

8:30 p.m. | There are only 30 minutes left before the game starts and the Tigres are already warming up on the grass of the Jalisco Stadium, where they will seek to take advantage to reach the Volcano with more tranquility.

Confirmed lineup of the Tigers

Miguel Herrera makes some modifications and starts with: Nahuel Guzmán, Igor Lichnovsky, Hugo Ayala, Jess Angulo, Rafa Carioca, Juan Pablo Vign, Guido Pizarro, Jefferson Soteldo, Jess Dueas, Andre Pierre Gignac and Luis Quiones.

Confirmed Atlas Alignment

Diego Cocca already launches his starting lineup for this game and starts with: Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, José Abella, Anderson Santamara, Luis Reyes, Abibal Chala, Emmanuel Aguilera, Edgar Zaldivar, Aldo Rocha, Julio Furch and Julin Quiones.

8:20 p.m. | We are very close to knowing the alignments of both teams but the fans of the Tigres do not abandon their team far from home and there are already some in the stands of Jalisco.

8:10 p.m. | This was the arrival of the Tigers a few minutes ago before a strong security device mounted around the Jalisco Stadium to avoid any inconvenience.

Vign, happy to return to Jalisco

8:05 p.m. | Juan Pablo Vign cannot hide the happiness that comes from being back in what was once his home, the Jalisco Stadium, now representing Miguel Herrera’s Tigres.

The champion is already at home

8:00 p.m. | We are only an hour away from kick-off and the Rojinegros del Atlas, current Liga MX champion, are already making their presentation at home, ready to face the first leg.

Cr3amos, the Atlas campaign to seek the championship

7:50 p.m. | The Rojinegros del Atlas go with everything in search of the bi-championship and launch the Cr3amos campaign, which seeks to put the third star on the shield of the Foxes.

In honor of Bato

7:40 p.m. | The Tigers will wear a special patch on their jersey tonight with the image of Osvaldo Batocletti, one of the greatest figures of the feline painting in its history.

This is what the Jalisco Stadium looks like

7:30 p.m. | We are just over an hour away from kick-off on the Jalisco Stadium pitch and This is what the Calzada Independencia building looks like, where everything is ready for the first leg match of the semifinals.

Hello, good afternoon and welcome. The semifinals of the Clausura 2022 start in Liga MX and tonight the Atlas receives Tigres on the field of the Jalisco Stadium.

This looks to be a very closed key, because the third and fourth places in the general table face each other throughout the championship with only one ticket at stake for the Grand Final.

The clash will start at 9:00 p.m. in Mexico City and here we will take you everything that happens before, during and after the initial whistle at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.