This was the tribute to Tom Cruise at Cannes 2022

Today the tribute and discussion was given to the American actor Tom Cruisein the midst of the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in Cannes 2022. The actor spoke for 49 minutes with the French journalist Didier Allouch.

The conversation focused essentially on his passion for cinema, on his vision as just another fan of the seventh art and his desire to always think about and please the audience.

In gratitude for the honorary Palme d’Or

“After everything we’ve been through, it’s a great time to be here with you in a movie theater, seeing each other’s faces. It’s really a privilege for me, it means a lot to me. Many thanks”.

“It’s amazing to see this reel. It’s like your life in 10 minutes. It’s very amazing.” (Cruise was presented with a 13-minute clip of his run.)

About his beginnings at the age of 18 with a cameo in “Endless Love”.

“At the age of 18 I made my debut in the cinema with a very small role and I wanted to understand everything. I told myself that I would not participate in a film again until I had studied everything, every area of ​​filmmaking, I wanted to know about every department. I often offered to help with anything and I studied and worked hard to understand everything.”

About what he likes most about cinema.

“I like to make movies, play roles and have adventures.”

“I like the idea of ​​making films all over the world.”

On the preparation of his characters.

“The type of preparation and preparation is everything in cinema.”

“It all depends on the character and the story… I constantly go from point of view and physicality with that character… I think all actors, whether they have movement or not, have a physical presence and a physicality to everything.”

On cinema as art or as entertainment.

“Look at us all together, here. We are all united, speaking different languages, we are from different cultures and we have different ideas about art and film and storytelling… I understand the business, but there is a very specific way of making a film for the cinema and I make films for the large screen. And I know where they go after that, and that’s fine, but I’ve always thought about a movie not just because of its opening weekend. And you question How do you make a movie and expect it to entertain and engage for opening weekend, but and beyond?

“I love the audience and I like to make movies for the audience. When I watch my films, I like the creative process, the act of creating something together.”

On the taste for doing the risk scenes himself.

“They are very dangerous, yet no one asked Gene Kelly why he dances. Why do you do your own dance? Why do you do your own singing? When I do a musical, I want to be the one singing and dancing myself, and I want to see how I do it.”

His different role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia

Cruise confessed that the initial dialogue of Frank Mackey was not written and in many aspects was different from how it was constructed, among them the way of dressing.

In more than 40 years of artistic career, Tom Cruise has been fortunate to share filming with greats of cinema, including entertainment such as Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick, Paul Newman, Jack Nicholson or Ridley Scott. More than four decades and well-remembered films that beyond the Mission Impossible and Top Gun franchises, have roles to remember in “Collateral”, “Jerry Maguire”, “Eyes Wide Shut”, “Rain Man” or “Born on July 4th”. Of all these lacked to know and much.

Photo credits: 1. Andreas Rentz/Getty. 2. Joachim Tournebize/FDC.





