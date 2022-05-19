These are the banking promotions, offers and discounts of Elektra in Mexico

We already told you about the promotions that banks and credit cards will have during Hot Sale 2022 in general. But we will also tell you specifically from some storessince they usually have some variants.

In this case we will start with Elektra, which on the official site of the sale and on its own site already tells us how we can take advantage of its discounts. It should also be taken into account that the day the event starts, there may be some changes.

Banking promotions of Elektra in Hot Sale 2022

Credit Elektra: 15% direct discount. Terms and conditions pending.

15% direct discount. Terms and conditions pending. HSBC: 30% bonus when using our digital credit card, or also 20% bonus if we use the physical credit card on purchases from six months without interest and with a minimum purchase ticket of 5,000 pesos. Bonus capped at 5,000 pesos and it is necessary to register for the promotion. Terms and conditions pending.

30% bonus when using our digital credit card, or also 20% bonus if we use the physical credit card on purchases from six months without interest and with a minimum purchase ticket of 5,000 pesos. Bonus capped at 5,000 pesos and it is necessary to register for the promotion. Terms and conditions pending. Citibanamex: 10% bonus making purchases for months without interest, or also 15% bonus on purchases for months without interest if you have a deposit account with a debit card or receive payroll with this bank. Valid on minimum purchases of 7,000 pesos and it is necessary to register for the promotion. Terms and Conditions.

10% bonus making purchases for months without interest, or also 15% bonus on purchases for months without interest if you have a deposit account with a debit card or receive payroll with this bank. Valid on minimum purchases of 7,000 pesos and it is necessary to register for the promotion. Terms and Conditions. BBVA: 15% bonus using digital credit card paying in installments of 12 to 24 months, capped at a maximum discount of 2,500 pesos, or double BBVA Points on cash purchases also using our digital credit card. Terms and Conditions.

PayPal

we can get a coupon up to 350 pesos for our next purchase. The promotion will be available for all nine days of Hot Sale 2022 and PayPal also reserves the right to end the promotion earlier.

The value of this coupon depends on the bank that we use to take advantage of the promotion. Here you have the list with the information and you can also review the terms and conditions.