“The weight of talent”: Nicolas Cage and the exacerbation of a style | With Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Demi Moore

Who knows at what exact moment that embryo of a star that was Nicolas Cage at the end of the ’80s he became the salaried interpreter of the mid-2000s, but not before bathing in prestige with an Oscar for goodbye to vegas (1995) and starring in several action blockbusters such as The rock (nineteen ninety six), with Air (1997) and Counterface (1997). During the first years of the millennium, moved by the debts resulting from a life ruled by waste and bizarre tastes, the trashy nephew of Francis Ford Coppola began to accept whatever script was put in front of him. Quality? What’s that?

As Bruce Willis, Cage he was a caricature of himself, a synonym of that which used to be and was no more. But less than a decade ago, his career took a new turn thanks to characters spun by madness and a drive for lack of control, if not by existential anguish and loneliness. To this last group belong joe (2013) and Pig (2019). At first, the highly recommended mom and dad (2017), Mandy (2018) and Willy’s Wonderland (2021). He is, then, an actor who, having established carnal relations with the ridiculous, rose from the dead exacerbating his style. A paradigm that leads to the extreme in the weight of talentin which Nicolas Cage plays…Nicolas Cage.

The idea of an actor playing himselfof course, is nothing new, as shown JCVD (2008), centered on a Jean-Claude Van Damme in professional and personal freefall, and the now classic Do you want to be John Malkovich?, in which a New York puppeteer discovered a portal to enter the mind of, obviously, John Malkovich. like those, the weight of talent is characterized by its metadiscursive imprint and a referential universe that does not go beyond the jobs and the (chaotic) personal life of those who lend themselves to an almost internal joke. This is the case with Cage, whom the film finds trading down, desperate to return to the foreground and with debts that surface in his footsteps. Tired of chasing every director who seems the least bit interested in giving him a job, the offer of a green stick in exchange for traveling for a few days with all expenses paid to the island of Mallorca to attend the birthday of a millionaire fan of his appears as a temporary palliative for his situation.

The person in charge of approving the visit is none other than a digitally rejuvenated Cage with 90s highlights that acts as the voice of his conscience, one of the many ideas aimed at reinforcing the parodic aspect of the matter. But things on the island are not so simple, because Javi Gutiérrez (Peter Pascalwhich lately appears even in the soup), beyond a sympathy that awakens an instant chemistry between them, he dedicates himself to drug and arms trafficking, unaware that FBI sleuths are on his trail. Y nothing better for the feds than to contact Cage to act as an informantstarting like this the second movie there is the weight of talent. If the first works driven by self-awareness and the absence of limits when appealing to self-inflicted absurdity, the second, closest classic police comedy, does not escape the common places of the genre. The joke of Cage playing Cage, then, runs out a few long minutes before the end credits start.

6 – THE WEIGHT OF TALENT

(The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent / United States, 2021)

Direction: Tom Gormican

Screenplay: Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican

Duration: 105 minutes

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Moore and Sharon Horgan

Exclusive theatrical release.