The weight of talent, comedy does not fight with action

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage (supposed fictional character where he plays himself) struggles in two segments of his life. He must fight for his career, because he is being marginalized and he is not called to intervene in relevant films; one of them is in the next feature film by Quentin Tarantino. Cage lives a constant annoyance, Tormented, Well, now he has the competition of Nicky Cagey, an actor younger than him and already very popular.

Richard Finck (Neil Patrick Harris), his agent, has a juicy contract for him: a million dollars to attend as a guest the party that Javi Gutiérrez will host (Peter Pascal‘The Mandalorian’), a Spanish playboy and super-millionaire who asks him to travel to Mallorca, where the agape will take place.

What he doesn’t say is that Javi is his number one fan. This generates new encounters with his wife, Olivia Hensen (Sharon Horgan), and their daughter, Addy Cage (Lily Sheen), whom he saw little in his life. His ex also appears: Olivia Cage (Demi Moore).

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness: full of dangers and hallucinations, Read more

Upon arriving at the party, he finds out that Javi is involved in arms trafficking. The CIA intervenes through agents Vivian (Tiffany Haddish) and Martin (Ike Barinholtz), since they assume that the daughter of a candidate for the presidency of Catalonia is in that house, kidnapped. Javi, in turn, wants to film his script in a movie starring Cage.

Refreshing, unique, original, funny, dramatic, witty and full of action is ‘The Weight of Talent’, a film that could well be considered the best comedy of the first months of this 2022.

Also… don’t you think it’s striking to watch Cage interpret oneself in a role that saves much of his career, since the writers have been careful to include phrases and situations from his highest-grossing films in their dialogues? To this they add moments of comedy to alleviate the tension of the police drama. Thus, embracing the absurd, but without reaching parody, Talento becomes a film worth seeing, since it also looks sarcastically at that utopia called Hollywood.

In the field of performances they triumph Cage and Pascalthe first because he shows, with wisdom, knowing how to make fun of himself and serves to demonstrate that his Oscar for Goodbye to Las Vegas (1995) was not a coincidence and that, when the time comes, as far as acting is concerned, seems to become the trapeze artist who makes his triple somersault, asking not to put the net that can protect him…

C’mon C’mon… a thought-provoking family portrait Read more

It is thrown into the void without the net of a more conventional filmic paperknowing that he will come out unscathed, but leaving the audience on tenterhooks, enveloped in applause.

Pascal follows him to the letter and validates his interesting career in the current cinema. Wasted is the Hardish, she gives more. Patrick Harris takes advantage and believes the sycophantic agent that deep down the most he is interested in is the commission he will receive from the contract.

Pleases the presence and image of the once famous Demi Mooreone of the most impressive beauties of generational cinema of the 80s and 90s.

Having attached the alleged activities of the CIA, of the drug cartel, update the jokes of this quite commercial comedy.