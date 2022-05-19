The true relationship of Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The Thor actor and the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy will meet again in the next Marvel Studios movie. This is how the stars of the franchise get along behind the scenes.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe he exposed his goal since Iron Man and Captain America are no longer among the Avengers. It is about the presentation of completely renewed characters as was the case of Moon Knight with his series on Disney + or America Chavez on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But the classics of the franchise also continue to speak. This will be demonstrated in Thor: Love & Thunder the character of Chris Hemsworth and the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Chris Pratt.

While in 2011 the first film of the God of Thunder came from the hand of Kenneth Branagh, in 2014 James Gunn revolutionized the usual tone of Marvel Studios with the story of Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, Groot and Rocket. In this way, in 2017, Taika Waititi returned to the particular style and with Thor: Ragnarök showed a completely different face of the character. In this sense, in Avengers: Endgame (2019)the characters crossed paths laying the foundations for what will be the studio’s next theatrical release.

Just like in that movie, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, they showed a hypnotic chemistry thanks to their on-screen rivalry. In this way, they are ready to return to the franchise hand in hand with Thor: Love & Thunder. The official trailer advanced some of the scenes that the actors will share in the film. But… How does this duo that shines in the MCU get along in real life?

As they prepare for the film’s release next July 8Chris Pratt is about to release Jurassic World: Dominion and Chris Hemsworth will star spider-head for Netflix. Within the framework of the promotion of his project, the first of them referred to the link they maintain behind the cameras. In dialogue with SFX Magazine, he maintained: “I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth, he’s like Thor in real life”.

Making it clear that it is just an ironic on-screen dispute, Pratt remarked on his partner: “He is the sweetest guy, he is super funny and works very hard. He was great, I loved every minute of filming Thor 4”. And he concluded: “I am grateful that we recorded in Australia and to see him work there with his compatriots. And with the director, Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is unique”.