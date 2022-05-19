The ten best movies of all time according to IMDb

From time to time, different lists appear with the best movies of all time.

In this case, we compiled which are the 10 tapes that appear best evaluated on the IMDb website.

The Internet Movie Database is the largest internet database that every day receives votes and evaluations from fans, who rate the different productions that exist.

In that sense, we leave you which are the 10 best evaluated films on the aforementioned page.

Top 10 movies according to IMDb

10.- The good, the bad and the ugly (8.8)

During the Civil War, three bounty hunters go on a search for a treasure that none of them can locate without the help of the other two. Directed by Sergio Leone and starring Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef.

9.- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (8.8)

Frodo embarks on a dangerous mission to destroy the legendary Supreme Ring. If Sauron gets the Ring, Middle-earth will be doomed. It is available on HBO Max.

8.- Pulp Fiction (8.9)

Quentin Tarantino connects the lives of two hit men, the wife of a dangerous gangster, a boxer, and a pair of low-income thieves in four stories of violence and redemption as only he knows how. The tape is on HBO Max.

7.- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (8,9)

The final battle for Middle Earth begins. Frodo and Sam, guided by Gollum, continue the dangerous mission to the fires of Mount Doom to destroy the Ring. It is available on HBO Max.

6.- Schindler’s list (8,9)

A Nazi businessman ends up becoming the hope of more than 1,000 Jews by helping them escape a deadly fate in Auschwitz. The Steven Spielberg classic is on Netflix and HBO Max.

5.- 12 men in conflict (8.9)

A juror tries to prevent a miscarriage of justice by forcing the rest of the jury to reconsider the evidence. A classic directed by Sidney Lumet and with Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Martin Balsam and Jack Warden in the cast.

4.- The Godfather II (9.0)

The sequel to the Corleone saga features two parallel stories. One of them involves the new mob boss, Michael Corleone. The other tells the origins of Vito Corleone, from his childhood in Sicily, and then in New York. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro in the cast. It’s available on Paramount+

3.- Batman: The Dark Knight (9.0)

Batman is determined to destroy organized crime in Gotham City with the help of Commander Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent. By Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger. It’s on HBO Max.

2.- The Godfather (9.2)

The Corleones are one of the most respected families in the New York mob. When Don Vito Corleone, “The Godfather” of this family, rejects a deal from the boss of another gang, a violent war between the families begins. Film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, which has Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton and Robert Duvall in the cast. You can see it on Paramount+

1.- Dreams of flight (9.2)

Convicted of the murder of his wife and her lover, a banker tries to survive prison by clinging to hope and befriending an inmate named Red. It’s on Netflix.