“The Kardashian” shows a rare insight into the co-parenting dynamic of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

A cameo from Kanye! The Kardashians showed a rare insight into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting dynamic when the rapper allowed cameras to catch him taking their four children to school for two days straight.

“Kanye dropped out of SNL, but I will always take the high road,” Kim, 41, began in a confessional on Thursday, May 19, the Hulu show. “We have children involved. Kanye is here to get the kids. I just woke up and in the mornings he takes them to school [are] some relief for me because i can do some work. Now we trade on who brings the children to school in the morning ”.

Kim, who filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021, shares four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – with West.

In Thursday’s episode, the “Jesus Walks” singer was thrilled to tell Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who were at Kim’s home to use the gym, about his plans to pick up the kids from school on a truck firefighters the next day.

Kim Kardashian in “The Kardashian”. Hulu

“Maybe you guys can film it,” the rapper said before showing the camera the photo of the truck.

After West said she should “act like there are no cameras,” Khloé stressed that since their new show is a “docuseries”, she can address the crew directly.

“He will speak for 45 minutes,” joked Kim.

The next day, West arrived in the fire truck, which Kim described as “a very Kanye way” to get the kids to school.

“Guys, isn’t this the coolest thing ever? Who can get on a fire truck? ” the Skims designer exclaimed in front of her four children. “I think no one has ever done this before, ever.”

In an interview, Kim explained: “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be with their dad as much as possible and just spend their mornings with dad and get dropped off at school.”

West, for her part, was clearly happy to share her school run with the show’s kids.

“I think it’s a little shy sometimes to be a super dad,” he told cameras while holding Chicago. “Everyone wants to be, like, the cool dad and sometimes you just have to, like, wear the fire hat, you know what I mean? Sometimes you have to wear the Easter Bunny costume.

By the end of the episode, however, it was clear that Kim was still trying to keep her distance from West. When North suggested calling “Dad Now” after learning that her mother had stopped by the baby bar, Kim, who had recently started seeing Pete Davidson at the time of filming, wasn’t overly excited.

“Here, you can,” he said to his eldest daughter, handing her the phone.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

