The gift valued at 130,000 dollars that Elon Musk gave to Amber Heard

Elon Musk has been involved in the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heardin which the actor claims 50 million dollars. The relationship of the South African tycoon with the actress, which was formalized in 2017, is part of the testimonies in the judicial process. The billionaire met Heard on the set of the movie ‘Machete Kills’, in which he had a cameo appearance, after which they began an idyll in the that he would give her an amazing gift.

The owner of SpaceX and Tesla gave the actress a luxurious car from his own car company. It was about the Tesla Model Sthe company’s fastest electric car.

This is the Tesla Model S

It has 60 kWh lithium batteries that allow reach a range of 628 kilometers before having to recharge at the stations specially designed for this car and with three engines with a power of 1,200 horsepower. This allows you to accelerate to 100 kilometers in 2.1 seconds and up to a total of 250 kilometers per hour.

The actress and the mogul were seen several times during their brief relationship in 2017, after she divorced Johnny Depp in 2016. In the same year, she requested a restraining order against the actor for allegedly abusing her verbally and physically. Depp initiated legal proceedings against Heard after she published a piece in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of abuse. From this point on, the actor would lose a large number of commitments in the film series such as Pirates of the Caribbean, in which he played the character Jack Sparrow, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in which he had the role of the antagonist, Gellert Grindelwald.