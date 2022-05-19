The funniest character in Thor Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be the next big movie Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fourth solo film of Chris Hemsworth like Thor, being the only one of the avengers originals to achieve this record. But the film will bring a large number of characters and according to Taika Waititi there will be one in particular that will make the whole audience laugh.

The director of the film assured that he has reserved that place Natalie Portman. “You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character who walks alongside a science team. You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth, tapping her foot and saying, When will she come back? That is expected. You want her to be a part of the adventure!”assured in an interview with Empire.

With the character of Jane, you want a little more. Natalie is very funny in real life. She’s a bit giddy, she’s got a great sense of humor, and I don’t think she’s blown herself up enough in the early movies. She now she will be the funniest of all, ”she assured, which is a surprise.

Portman will return to the role of Jane Foster, with the addition that she will be the new worthy bearer of Mjölnir and will be her introduction as Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.