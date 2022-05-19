The designer of the Marilyn dress that Kim Kardashian wore reacts

Kim Kardashian’s choice for the last Met gala continues to make rivers of ink run weeks after her appearance. And it is that to shine the design with which Marilyn Monroe sang to John F. Kennedy at his 45th birthday party, just a few months before he passed away under mysterious circumstances, it’s a delicate matter. Especially when he transcended the plan of fitness and feeding that followed for lose seven kilos in three weeks and be able to get into the suit. The controversy was assured, and far from running a thick veil, the businesswoman put on another design of the actress days later. His goal of her? “To be able to channel my inner Marilyn like this.”

Little by little, the reactions have transcended… and not all of them have been positive. The History of Fashion professor at the Fit, Justine De Young, has branded her decision “irresponsible and unnecessary”, and raised a reflection: if she could -“and did”- commission a replica, she should not put a historical piece at risk “just to feed the ego and be photographed”‘. She also bleached her hair, but didn’t cut it Monroe-style, instead she pulled it back into a tight bun.

SEE GALLERY

-Eva Longoria, impressive with transparent dress and ‘choker’ on the first night of Cannes

But historian Scott Fortner struck a chord with us by assuring that Monroe wished no one else would wear it. “When Marilyn found out she was going to sing at Kennedy’s birthday party, she told Jean Louis [el diseñador de vestuario con quien trabajaba]: ‘I want you to design a truly historic dress, a stunning dress that is unique. One that only Marilyn Monroe can wear.” For this reason, the actress posed nude while her fabric (a chiffon souffle the color of her skin imported from France) sculpted her body, so that she could give up wearing lingerie.

The author’s opinion

The last to speak out was not Jean Louis (unfortunately, he died in 1997), but Bob Mackie, the designer who drew the sketch for the actress on which Jean Louis later worked in 1962. As he told Entertainment Weekly, he thought it was “a big mistake” that Kim Kardashian put it on: “[Marilyn] she was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. And it was made for her. It was designed for her. No one else should be seen in that dress.”. Especially when he considers the Kardashians “famous for being famous.”

SEE GALLERY

Loading the player…

Click to see the documentary about The Kardashians, where we discover in depth the beauty, exercise and work routines of the most televised family of the moment. You can see more on the new video platform HELLO! PLAY, where you will find programs on cooking, fashion, decoration and biographical documentaries of ?royals? and “celebrities”. Do not miss it!





