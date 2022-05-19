The 7 basics to make safe purchases online

The 2022 edition of the Hot Sale will take place from Monday, May 23 to Tuesday, May 31. Photo: AFP

The Hot Sale 2022, which will take place from Monday May 23 to Tuesday May 31is one of the most anticipated seasons of the year for all those people who enjoy shopping online and taking advantage of the various offers and promotions that companies offer.

However, despite the popularity that the e-commercefor scammers, the Hot Sale is a key moment that they use to make phishingcommit fraud, steal passwords and sensitive information from buyers.

The phishing and deceptive schemes are the most common methods cyber criminals operate these seasons. They use fraud and deception to manipulate victims and get buyers to reveal sensitive information.

Fake mobile apps and fake websites, as well as malicious emails pretending to be shipping information for a package or some attractive discount, are the most common methods, since in this way cybercriminals gain access to the information of the devices so quickly. just one user click.

Similarly, if the buyer visits a fake application or website and buys from it, the product will never arrive and they will not be able to make any type of claim.

According to a study conducted by avasta company dedicated to digital security, a third of Mexicans have found phishing, and 33% of them have been victims of an attack. Of Mexicans who have been victims of phishing, one in five said their money was stolen, 19% said their personal data was stolen, 13% had to change their password, and 13% had to cancel their credit cards or debit.

“Seasons like the Hot Sale have gained great popularity in recent years, however, with time and the advancement of technology, cybercriminals are increasingly perfecting thes attack techniques, the fake pages and the emails they sendmaking buyers vulnerable and may become victims of phishing“, comments Javier Rincón, regional director for Latin America of avast.

Faced with this situation, Rincón shares some advice so that this Hot Sale 2022 make purchases more safely: