The 7 basics to make safe purchases online
The Hot Sale 2022, which will take place from Monday May 23 to Tuesday May 31is one of the most anticipated seasons of the year for all those people who enjoy shopping online and taking advantage of the various offers and promotions that companies offer.
However, despite the popularity that the e-commercefor scammers, the Hot Sale is a key moment that they use to make phishingcommit fraud, steal passwords and sensitive information from buyers.
The phishing and deceptive schemes are the most common methods cyber criminals operate these seasons. They use fraud and deception to manipulate victims and get buyers to reveal sensitive information.
Fake mobile apps and fake websites, as well as malicious emails pretending to be shipping information for a package or some attractive discount, are the most common methods, since in this way cybercriminals gain access to the information of the devices so quickly. just one user click.
Similarly, if the buyer visits a fake application or website and buys from it, the product will never arrive and they will not be able to make any type of claim.
According to a study conducted by avasta company dedicated to digital security, a third of Mexicans have found phishing, and 33% of them have been victims of an attack. Of Mexicans who have been victims of phishing, one in five said their money was stolen, 19% said their personal data was stolen, 13% had to change their password, and 13% had to cancel their credit cards or debit.
“Seasons like the Hot Sale have gained great popularity in recent years, however, with time and the advancement of technology, cybercriminals are increasingly perfecting thes attack techniques, the fake pages and the emails they sendmaking buyers vulnerable and may become victims of phishing“, comments Javier Rincón, regional director for Latin America of avast.
Faced with this situation, Rincón shares some advice so that this Hot Sale 2022 make purchases more safely:
- one. Buy in apps and official pages: Cybercriminals take advantage of these times to attract buyers with attractive offers to fake sites. Therefore, it is important to verify that the site where the purchase is made is official, the urls (site link) must start with HTTPS and it should have a lock icon near the URL.
- 2. Review emails in detail: On these dates it is common for stores to send emails with advertising and promotions. Cybercriminals also use this method to steal information, promising great prices or promotions. It is important never to click on attachments, links or share information requested in emails of this type. It is preferable to go directly to the store to verify the offer.
- 3. Avoid banner ads: it is recommended not to click on pop-up windows and advertisements, as they are commonly vectors of phishing. You should always click on the little X in the corner to close the window.
- Use secure payment methods: opt for digital cards or services such as PayPal is always a good option. Also, it is recommended to use credit cards, since it is easier to report suspicious expenses than with debit cards.
- Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network): this will allow the connection to be encrypted to keep it hidden, private and safe from cybercriminals, in this way it is safer to carry out the transactions.
- Do not store payment information: As purchase after purchase is made, websites send requests to save the information of the card being used, it is recommended that you decline these requests.
- Compare prices: It is recommended to search for the same item in other stores to check that the price is similar. If the item is noticeably lower than the others, further research on the site should be done.