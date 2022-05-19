Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya received the same advice as Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

When co-stars turn into real-life couples, fans are often particularly involved in their stories. Like any workplace romance, however, the actors who date have the potential for some behind-the-scenes drama that can wreak havoc on set.

Tom Holland and Zendaya wowed fans on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. They are now a fan favorite Hollywood couple. But at first, an executive told them not to go out with anyone.

(L): Zendaya and Tom Holland | David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage, (R): Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone | Lester Cohen / WireImage

Something in the Spider-Man franchise puts love in the air. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated after meeting on the set of the 2002 film Spiderman. A decade later, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone became an object while filming The Incredible Spider-Man. When Zendaya and Tom Holland started a romance on the 2017 set Spider-Man: Homecomingthe trend has consolidated.

At least two of these couples have teamed up despite professional advice to avoid an on-set romance. Amy Pascal (a Sony executive credited as a producer on many Spiderman film) explicitly warned Holland and Zendaya to follow suit.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal told The New York Times in 2021. “Don’t go there, just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrea [Garfield] and Emma [Stone]. It can only complicate things, you know?

To their credit, Zendaya and Holland – perhaps with Pascal’s lesson still in their ears – tried to keep their first relationship under wraps. But we all know how it turned out.

What do the two couples have in common?

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/dKcVqrsCRHU?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

While Pascal warned that a real-life romance could complicate things on set, Stone and Garfield remained professional and civil despite an early hiatus. The couple remained a couple beyond the time they spent working on the project. Stone and Garfield probably split in 2015, but the split was smooth.

Garfield got the part of Spider-Man (a move that some comic fans were skeptical of) primarily based on a scene where his chemistry with Stone glowed too brightly to ignore. Zendaya and Holland have an equally undeniable bond.

Of course, a significant difference between the pairs is that Garfield and Stone have gone their separate ways while Zendaya and Holland are still going strong.

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield considered the future of “Spider-Man”.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/586CpeypGkQ?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

The Marvel Cinematic Universe shocked the world with a different kind of on-screen pairing. In Spider-Man: There is no way to go home, all three actors (Maguire, Garfield and Holland) showed up as the installment of the franchise had conflicting deadlines. Garfield even lied to Stone (who is still close enough to her ex to text him in an attempt to get spoilers about the film) about her appearing in the film.

While the future of the Spider-Man franchise remains unclear, some speculate that Garfield may continue reprising his role as Peter Parker as Holland does the same. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew ends up becoming Spider-Man in that universe [the Sony universe]and I think Tom will continue as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ”reports CinemaBlend (via Forbes).

As for their on-screen love interests, Zendaya should return as long as Holland does. What if TASM fans of the franchise have their own way, perhaps an alternate universe Gwen Stacy could make an appearance.

RELATED: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire “got a little cuddle” in their Spider-Man suits