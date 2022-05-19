Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya received the same advice as Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

When co-stars turn into real-life couples, fans are often particularly involved in their stories. Like any workplace romance, however, the actors who date have the potential for some behind-the-scenes drama that can wreak havoc on set.

Tom Holland and Zendaya wowed fans on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. They are now a fan favorite Hollywood couple. But at first, an executive told them not to go out with anyone.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker