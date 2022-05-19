Shakira, Sofía Vergara, Kim Kardashian and Meghan Fox without Photoshop or filters

A few days ago Carolina Cruz was honest with her followers on Instagram and talked about what makes her complex. The host of the morning program ‘Día a día’, on Canal Caracol, He assured that he uses the filters of social networks to hide the spots on his face.

“When I went to live in Miami, spots began to appear on my face and I think that is the only thing that makes me complex and I use filters to hide them. Wrinkles or the passing of the years are the least important to me, but having skin without blemishes would be a dream. I have done everything and although they improve, they are not completely gone, ”she explained.

Just like her, there are many celebrities from Colombian and international entertainment who, for many reasons, use filters to improve their appearance.

Normally women want to have the skin of many celebrities or look as beautiful as them. Nevertheless, The reality is that most of them tend to retouch their photos and sometimes manage to fool their followers.

Many use certain editing applications to cover some marks or scars, and others just do it to look perfect.

These are some photos of celebrities wearing makeup without Photoshop, and they are still beautiful.

Meghan Fox

Shakira

Kylie Jenner

Sofia Vergara

kim kardashian