Saints Row, preview of the reboot of the Voliton saga

Saints Row preview allowed us to discover new details on the reboot of the Volition saga.

In August it will be time to return to experience the euphoria of the Saints Row protagonists thanks to the remake that Volition is preparing. A return to the origins, trying to sweeten as much as possible those maddening and exasperated tones of the fourth chapter, with the aim of confirming everything that is part of the DNA of the title, caciarone and pleasantly confusing. We had the opportunity to preview it, in a long hands-off session, with the Volition team to present us all the news that will accompany the remake of Saints Row from 23 August onwards.

Quality wins over quantity

The aspect on which the presentation wanted to dwell a lot is linked to the vast choice of customizations that we can go to field with Saints Row. We are faced with a very deep customization, which ensures us a variety that allows us to color, add, remove any detail, not only from our alter ego, but also from our cars. In a sequence assembled with a frenzied rhythm, therefore, we had our visual overview of what it will be possible to do from an aesthetic point of view, making Santo Ileso, the city that acts as a stage for our theatricality, a sort of sandbox to be filled with the our palette.

Saints Row, it was explained to us, will have 25 missions to follow in order to progress at the plot level, hence the backbone of the single player adventure. Alongside these, present in an almost entirely accessory way, we will have another 10 secondary raids: a small number compared to what we would have expected, but it is clear that the missions that have been included as necessary to complete our adventure are already of for them many, especially when we realize that the duration of each of them is high.

During the presentation there are three of the twenty-five main missions were shown, of which we would like to tell you only one of them, to avoid taking away the charm of discovery during the game. We found ourselves witnessing an organized robbery with the aim of taking money away from an activity that is not entirely legal, playing the role of worthy Robin Hood of Santo Ileso. Received the right charge from a motivational speech reached us via radio communication, we arrive at a combined action of the four elements of the group: recovered loot and chase through the streets of the city that kicks off. With the protagonist who allowed us to appreciate the combat phase between vehicles, we enjoyed the doors between the different cars.

We are facing an operation that evokes a lot of Wheelman, title published in 2009 by Midway Games starring Vin Diesel: already ten years ago it was possible, in fact, to throw our car left or right to ram the other cars, but it is clear that Saints Row, also thanks to the years that have passed , he learned to handle physics better. We will be able to send the other cars off the bridges or condition explosions that will blow up the engine, bodywork and passengers. We know that in the roster of cars available to the title we will also have heavier vehicles, probably trucks that could make this phase of the vehicle combat system even more daring.

Just make some noise

The second mission, which we are only talking about in a sketchy way, allowed us to discover the functioning of the shooting system, which seemed to us well suited to all the caciarone style of Saints Row, in line with what is produced in Santo Ileso. From the third main task we learned, however, the power not only of hand-to-hand combat, but also of the attention that the Volition team wanted to place in the interaction with the environment. In the room where, in fact, the fight to recover Kevin took place, kidnapped during an Idol ambush, we found ourselves witnessing a fist fight able to converse in a fascinating way with everything that surrounded the two wrestlers.

Similarly, the team focused on some objects that we can get to use during our fights: come on Thrustbuster, football balls that once hooked to the enemies send them to the sky, as well as the Pinapple Express, a fruit capable of exploding and which can, too, be connected to an unfortunate person. In short, always different methods of taking it out on those who do not behave adequately in Santo Ileso, allowing us a good dose of variety and – we are sure – a high number of hours of fun for the solutions that we will be able to find, such as hooking a chemical toilet to our car to create a sort of wrecking ball.

Santo Ileso in fire and sword

Connected to all this, it must be taken into account that Santo Ileso is a city divided into nine districts, which seemed to us quite different from each other: we pass from the canyons to the peripheral areas that are exalted for their infamous condition. It is difficult to comment now on the technical aspect of the entire title, as well as on the entire variety of areas that we will be able to explore: we postpone a more complete judgment to August, when we will have the finished product in our hands, but in the meantime we can reassure you that Saint Row wants to keep the style that was of the original chapter.

We close with the most fascinating element that was presented to us and that we hope to be able to deepen as soon as possible, controller in hand: within the city we will have the opportunity to set up our headquarters, choosing one of the fourteen spaces available at the inside Santo Ileso, coming to showcase an honest activity, with a great facade, but within the construction of our business. An example that was shown to us is related to the construction of an army base which housed an arms trade inside its belly. Building an HQ will result in a series of side missions to go and strengthen your base and allow all the members of your team to proliferate in your business: there is a lot to understand about this aspect, because we are sure it could open up to very interesting scenarios to deal with.



