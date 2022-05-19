Oscar Awards changes its rules for the 95th edition | THE UNIVERSAL
The Oscars are getting back on track, eligibility-wise. After two years of adjustments related to the pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Oscar contenders will have to release their films once again in theaters.
Qualifying films can be released simultaneously in theaters and a streaming service, but their theatrical run must run for a minimum of seven consecutive days and have at least one daily screening in one of the six major approved metropolitan areas: Los Angeles, New York , Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay Area.
The rules and changes for the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 were approved by the organization’s board of directors at its most recent meeting, where they determined that the eligibility window would return to the standard calendar year. The board also said that films cannot submit more than three songs for the best original song category.
The organization also distributed updated guidelines for awards campaigns to “maintain a high degree of fairness and transparency” in how film companies and individuals promote Oscar-eligible films. Those guidelines focus on promotions, screenings, Academy member contact, and hospitality.
One rule says that “no promotional materials or anything of value may be given to members at screenings or otherwise.” Another specifies that prior to nominations, no promotional materials or anything of value may be given to members at screenings or otherwise” and, after nominations until polls close, “screenings may not include receptions, entertainment , complimentary meals and drinks or other hospitality”.
It also limits the number of emails members can receive about a specific movie per week and says that music branch members cannot communicate directly with other music branch members to promote the nomination of any song or score. Members of the music branch are also not to attend any screenings or events featuring live performances of eligible music.
The academy reiterated that members must make decisions “based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the films and eligible achievements.” Consequences for violating the guidelines include disqualification and possible suspension or expulsion from the academy.
The 95th annual Oscars will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.