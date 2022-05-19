Oscar Awards changes its rules for the 95th edition | THE UNIVERSAL

The Oscars are getting back on track, eligibility-wise. After two years of adjustments related to the pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Oscar contenders will have to release their films once again in theaters. (Video: Will Smith hits Chris Rock for joke about his wife)

Qualifying films can be released simultaneously in theaters and a streaming service, but their theatrical run must run for a minimum of seven consecutive days and have at least one daily screening in one of the six major approved metropolitan areas: Los Angeles, New York , Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The rules and changes for the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 were approved by the organization’s board of directors at its most recent meeting, where they determined that the eligibility window would return to the standard calendar year. The board also said that films cannot submit more than three songs for the best original song category.